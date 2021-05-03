A Racist Cop Threatened to Weaponize the Law to Disenfranchise Black Voters

Aside from the ones where he fantasized about killing “liberal politicians” and blaming their deaths on Muslims, perhaps the most disturbing messages sent by Griggers involved his official duties. In an August 2019 message, he told other group members that he “forgot to tell y’all that I beat the shit out of” a Black person, using a noxious racial slur to describe them. “Sheriff’s dept said it look [sic] like he fell,” he added. Griggers described the assault as “sweet stress relief” and linked it to his extremist activities. “It’s a sign of beautiful things to come,” Griggers wrote. “Also I’m going to charge them with whatever felonies I can to take away their ability to vote.”

The 2020 election was a monumental triumph for American democracy for reasons beyond the outcome. Even as the pandemic upended almost every aspect of normal life, more than 160 million Americans still cast a ballot in last year’s elections in some way, whether in person, by mail, or by dropbox. The result was the highest turnout rate for an American presidential election in nearly a century, reflecting a historic level of civic engagement.



Just over five million otherwise eligible Americans were barred from participating, however. The Sentencing Project, a nonprofit group that studies criminal justice issues, estimated in a 2020 report that one out of every 44 Americans, or just over 2 percent of the electorate, could not cast a ballot in 2020 because of a felony conviction. The impact is often disproportionately felt in communities of color and in certain states. The report estimated that one in 16 Black Americans nationwide can’t cast a ballot because of the restrictions. In some Southern states, that ratio exceeds one in seven.