A Racist Cop Threatened to Weaponize the Law to Disenfranchise Black Voters

The “fuckers would be slaughtered.” So declared Cody Richard Griggers on a group text among militia members referring to what red America was prepared to do to blue America if widespread political violence ever broke out. But Griggers wasn’t just another anonymous extremist, chatting insurrectionary talk on an online forum. He was a sheriff’s deputy in Wilkinson County, Georgia, who, according to new court documents released last week, bragged about using his power as a law enforcement officer to commit acts of racist voter suppression. His actions raise questions about whether the disenfranchisement of felons should be tolerable in a democracy.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced it had secured a guilty plea from Griggers for possessing unregistered firearms. Griggers came to federal agents’ attention through his participation in a militia-related group text where members discussed guns, survivalist techniques, and extreme political views. “Btw, if you want to feel better, look at a map of America with each county blue or red….fuckers would be slaughtered,” he wrote in one exchange, which was quoted in an FBI affidavit.



Aside from the ones where he fantasized about killing “liberal politicians” and blaming their deaths on Muslims, perhaps the most disturbing messages sent by Griggers involved his official duties. In an August 2019 message, he told other group members that he “forgot to tell y’all that I beat the shit out of” a Black person, using a noxious racial slur to describe them. “Sheriff’s dept said it look [sic] like he fell,” he added. Griggers described the assault as “sweet stress relief” and linked it to his extremist activities. “It’s a sign of beautiful things to come,” Griggers wrote. “Also I’m going to charge them with whatever felonies I can to take away their ability to vote.”