A Holocaust Documentary Interviews the Perpetrators

You could see in this project a danger of reducing the Shoah to one horror among many in a long historical continuum of dehumanization and killing. But Holland, who made the film “in memory of my murdered grandparents,” clearly feels a responsibility to trace frightening ideological continuities across contexts, which is not the same as collapsing or conflating them. There is naturally a sense in which it’s hard to know or care what to make of the disparate attitudes of the elderly people appearing here, whether they repine or minimize their knowledge or involvement: At this point, they’re free to say whatever suits them best. A key scene shot in 2011, though, shows SS man Hans Werk confronted by a member of a group of students he is addressing on the site of the 1942 Wannsee Conference, where the Final Solution was worked out. The fascist-inclined young man attacks Werk for what he sees as a cowardly, even traitorous disavowal of his actions during the war: “Anybody in this room with a weakness of character,” he says, “will now think ‘Oh no! I am German. I must be ashamed my whole life.’” He finds Werk’s display of remorse disingenuous: “Everybody goes soft on camera.”

The film’s more intriguing scenes, in fact, are those few in which people are observed interacting (as opposed to the ones where one person can choose how to respond to Holland’s queries). An elaborately dressed couple sit side by side as the man describes Nazis forcing prisoners to dig their own mass graves before being shot; when he pauses to clarify that he personally wasn’t present to witness them, his wife twitches and rearranges her mouth. The dynamics between several women having tea together in an assisted-living facility are harder to read, as their accounts of what they’d believed was going on in the nearby camp awkwardly contradict one another. One claims they knew nothing; another that there were whispers, but people were afraid to discuss it; a third insists no one could conceivably have avoided knowing: “You could see the smoke from the ovens.” Belatedly, and to the surprise of some in the group—“your husband was a Nazi?”—it emerges that one of them had an SS camp-guard boyfriend, whom she cheerily admits to hiding in her flat for months after the liberation.

Small slips and turns of phrase can be just as revealing, especially when the interviewees are asked straight out about their feelings of guilt. It’s jarring to hear stoner platitudes about the nature of responsibility issue from the mouths of those directly involved in the camps. One man muses on how hypothetically “we are at least complicit in other people’s crimes. We can’t be accused of being active perpetrators, we didn’t beat or imprison anyone, but we went along with it.…” Holland interjects from behind the camera: “How can you claim you didn’t imprison anyone when you were a camp guard, a member of the SS Death’s Head unit?” The man widens his eyes, still considering this in the same philosophical tone: “A very valid question.”