The U.S. Military Has a White Supremacy Problem

Disciplinary records, transfers, and reasons for early discharge are not readily available to the public until 62 years after personnel leave the military. Under this official veil, extremist personnel—such as a cell of Marines who were open members of the Ku Klux Klan at Camp Pendleton in the 1970s and beat black Marines with impunity—can be dispersed to different bases across the country, radicalizing those they encounter under the official imprimatur of “defusing the situation.” That a century-old issue should be answered with what amounts to little more than pablum—and that concrete statistics have not been sought or disseminated, as increasingly sophisticated armaments are placed into the hands of radicalized recruits—amounts to an utter abdication of responsibility.

The Defense Department’s lack of knowledge is in and of itself a staggering failure—one that points more to willful blindness than simple neglect.

Several of the most dramatic white-supremacist incidents over the past few years have involved either veterans or enlisted military personnel. Among the cases that drew national media attention was that of Christopher Hasson, a middle-aged Coast Guard lieutenant sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2020, who stockpiled guns, knives, and tactical gear in his Maryland apartment; fixated on white-nationalist ideology, particularly the manifesto of Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik; and devised an elaborate plot to slaughter liberal politicians and cable-news hosts.

Also in 2020, a 22-year-old paratrooper named Ethan Meltzer serving with the Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade in Italy was intercepted before he could carry out a planned ambush on members of his unit, in what Department of Justice investigators described as a potential “mass casualty” event. Meltzer was affiliated with the Order of Nine Angles, a radical and violent sect centered on anti-Semitism, reverence of Adolf Hitler, and white supremacy.

While Meltzer and Hasson were thwarted before their plans could be carried out, an enlisted soldier who was part of a loosely organized far-right extremist movement known as the Boogaloo carried out a brief but bloody campaign of violence in California in the summer of 2020. (“Boogaloo” is a reference to a hoary Internet meme based on a 1984 breakdancing film, Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo; for years, “Electric Boogaloo” was a humorous stand-in for any hypothetical sequel. Cherry-picking this motif from the vast memetic sprawl of the Internet, far-right extremists named their movement in reference to the sequel they wished to create, through a campaign of stochastic and very real terror: a new American Civil War.) A self-described Boogaloo Boi and Air Force sergeant, 32-year-old Steven Carrillo, in collusion with an organized and armed Boogaloo-affiliated militia group known as the Grizzly Scouts, allegedly killed a federal protective security officer at Oakland’s federal courthouse and seriously wounded another.