The U.S. Military Has a White Supremacy Problem

The festering of this issue within the ranks of the U.S. military and its veterans for so long indicates that this is not a problem that can be solved solely by the Department of Defense. Can the same sprawling military apparatus that has allowed extremism to bloom and flourish be trusted to purge itself? Just as police forces consistently fail to police their own, it seems clear that in the case of the military, public accountability will not be achieved without external intervention.

In the interim, we’re left to trust a few cursory counterextremism efforts, from an organization with the capacity to strike a target with ferocious precision halfway around the world but the apparent lack of ability to number the white supremacists within its own ranks—or keep them out of the fold.

A recent HuffPost report revealed that Peter Cytanovic, a then college student immortalized in a widely broadcast photograph, face contorted in fury and holding a flaming torch at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally at Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, had enlisted in the Nevada National Guard in 2019 and described himself as an “officer candidate” online. Despite the photograph’s ubiquity in stories about extremism, and numerous Google-able media interviews in which Cytanovic delineated his white nationalist views, it took months—and the Department of Defense uncovering an FBI investigation into Cytanovic—to get him booted from the ranks. “The Nevada National Guard does not tolerate racist, extremist ideology,” a spokesperson told HuffPost.



“We do not tolerate extremism.” It’s a hauntingly familiar refrain—the same one that the Army gave me when I inquired about machine-gunner Joseph Mercurio, that echoed after the murders in Fort Bragg and the discovery of a Klavern in Camp Pendleton, that was rolled out when a Navy enlistee named Jacob Laskey with a chest tattoo of a swastika beat a Black man with his fists and a broken bottle in 2000. (Administratively discharged without a court-martial, Laskey would go on to be convicted for throwing rocks etched with swastikas through the windows of a synagogue while a service was in progress.) Each time an individual member of the armed forces is found to harbor white supremacist views or engage in hate crimes, the Army espouses its lack of tolerance for such sentiments and actions. But cumulatively, over decades, its reactive stance and unwillingness to engage in sustained action to root out hate from the ranks forms a picture baldly dissonant with the glib encomiums to tolerance given out in press releases. It’s the story of a structural disincentive to act against hate, lest it damage the pipeline of recruitment. It’s the story of decades of complicity, and it is still unfolding, on bases and camps and outposts around the globe. It’s the story of an organization that has sought not to know precisely who has their fingers on triggers issued to them by the state.