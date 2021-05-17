Will Israel’s Bombing of the AP Expose the Fake Neutrality of the U.S. Media’s Coverage?

Destroying these media bureaus is far from the most brutal or outrageous act Israeli forces have committed during this latest round of violence. What it is, though, is a direct attack on the media’s ability to operate in Gaza—much foreign media is barred from entering the small coastal territory—and to tell the world what’s going on. It’s clear that the Israeli government has come to regard, perhaps always has regarded, the media as an adversary to be manipulated, undermined, and, when necessary, attacked. And yet many mainstream news outlets have yet to realize or accept this, instead treating Israeli military spokespeople as good-faith interlocutors. They are anything but.

At a time when “both sides” narratives seem exposed for the rickety fiction they are, some prominent journalists still haven’t received the news. The worst offender may be CNN’s Brian Stelter, who, when interviewing the AP’s Sally Buzbee, repeated specious stories about AP journalists ignoring Hamas activity. “Rockets would lift off from Gaza toward Israel, and the Gaza bureau would look the other way,” said Stelter. “There’s been questions in the past about the Gaza bureau.”

Later in the day, Stelter interviewed Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an IDF spokesman. Peppering Conricus with requests for “proof” of Hamas presence in the media building, Stelter seemed to relish playing the role of the press defender. He never got very far. The destruction of two major foreign press bureaus would require, one would think, some elaborate justification, but the IDF spokesman turned to some very simple rhetoric: Hamas was in the building. Conricus said that the building was some sort of Hamas command center “with special technological equipment … which they used to actively fight and disrupt Israeli actions.” It was about Hamas “using civilian infrastructure” as a shield, Conricus said, repeating a common talking point about Hamas’s activity in the heavily crowded Gaza Strip: “It’s not bombing a news bureau.”