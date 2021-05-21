Why “Social Justice” Triggers Conservatives

What these groups actually are remains unclear, but the think tank collected a list of sinister examples, including the campus writing center, the social work department, and even the dorms: The university had had the gall to start calling them “inclusive, safe, and caring communities” in 2011. That’s the year the phrase “social justice warrior” first appeared on Twitter, offering reactionaries a new name for the “P.C.” killjoys and feminazi bogeywomen of decades past.

“Social justice,” though, is a much older idea. In 1861, John Stuart Mill described it as the principle that “society should treat all equally well who have deserved equally well of it.” A century later, Friedrich Hayek, the conservative economist, took a different view, calling social justice “the gravest threat” to the “values of a free civilization.” Capitalism, he argued, was never meant to distribute its rewards “equally well.” The free market is infinitely complex and frequently irrational. Who, he asked, are we supposed to demand justice from? Asking markets to deliver it is at best impossible, and, more darkly, an invitation for Soviet central planning.

It’s not such a slippery slope, then, from the Nobel laureate Hayek to the legislative censors and Twitter trolls ginning up outrage about the words “inclusive” and “caring.” This is a movement so disgusted at the suggestion of social obligation that it can imagine no meaningful principle of community to rival what’s currently on offer from Pizza Hut.