Low Wages and Crappy Jobs Gave Us the Labor “Shortage”

The supposed labor shortage—one generated by an allegedly too-generous welfare system—is anything but. Among the economic lessons of the pandemic is an obvious one: Wages are too low, jobs too shitty. If employers want workers to return to flipping burgers for possibly unvaccinated customers in the midst of the greatest public health crisis in America’s history, then they should pay them more. If the government is beating the private sector in terms of providing a livable wage, that is a fault of business owners, who, in their infinite self-regard, seem to think that workers should be grateful for whatever crummy, sub-subsistence job they manage to get. (It’s also an argument for the government to get in the business of enforcing livable wages.)



Americans are suffering in myriad ways right now, and many jobs, including in fast food, food and package delivery, and other low-paying fields, expose people to health hazards and exhausting working conditions. Some need to care for sick family members and would rather accept government support—however provisional it is—rather than take a job that would pull them out of the home, often at wages that are inadequate to paying for out-of-home care. And the truth is that for many people, unemployment benefits aren’t enough: One-third of U.S. households that accept unemployment still struggle to pay for basic necessities, according to the Census Bureau.

Despite these underlying economic issues, the call to find more workers has found its way to the White House. While supporting unemployment assistance, President Biden is inclined toward work requirements and has encouraged people to take a job if one is available. “We’re going to make it clear that anyone collecting unemployment who is offered a suitable job must take the job or lose their unemployment,” he said this week. “There are a few Covid-19-related exceptions.… But otherwise that’s the law.”