Low Wages and Crappy Jobs Gave Us the Labor “Shortage”

Too many American workers have become layabouts living off the government dole. That’s the message—same as it ever was—being sent by some businesses and Republican politicians who think that recent difficulty finding low-wage workers is largely the result of overly generous unemployment benefits. Pull the unemployment benefits, their crude logic goes, and restaurants and stores will have all the workers they need—desperate and willing to take whatever is offered. Never mind raising wages or improving job conditions; it’s government support in a time of ongoing crisis that’s the impediment to getting the economy roaring again.

“It has become clear to me that we cannot have a full economic recovery until we get the thousands of available jobs in our state filled,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Monday, explaining why he wanted to reinstitute unemployment eligibility requirements that had been waived because of the pandemic. Similar measures are underway in several other Republican-led states, where officials have joined business owners in lamenting an apparent labor shortage that has left drive-through lanes closed and restaurants understaffed. A recent disappointing jobs report—only 266,000 jobs were added in April, far less than the million expected—has added to the sense that workers are choosing to stay home—and that the government is to blame.

The supposed labor shortage—one generated by an allegedly too-generous welfare system—is anything but. Among the economic lessons of the pandemic is an obvious one: Wages are too low, jobs too shitty. If employers want workers to return to flipping burgers for possibly unvaccinated customers in the midst of the greatest public health crisis in America’s history, then they should pay them more. If the government is beating the private sector in terms of providing a livable wage, that is a fault of business owners, who, in their infinite self-regard, seem to think that workers should be grateful for whatever crummy, sub-subsistence job they manage to get. (It’s also an argument for the government to get in the business of enforcing livable wages.)

