I Was a Facebook Content Moderator. I Quit in Disgust.

A lot of people in Austin do this job. I knew that it was moderation. I knew that I would be looking at gross content. There’s a lot of turnover at first. For most people they’re coming from retail or food service. It’s a very entry level position. You’re not programming. You’re just implementing these really specific rules about the platform.



At the beginning I was making $16.50 an hour and at the end I was making $18 an hour, and that was better than I could have done at a lot of other places. Still, I think that we should have been paid more.

So the job is moderation. Every space—IRL spaces and online spaces—has some set of speech norms. You have this largely fragmented early internet where people can say whatever they want because people can find these different spaces. But then Facebook comes into the picture and all of a sudden the internet isn’t anonymous anymore. Facebook is dictating the speech of all these different people. Suddenly these things that you wouldn’t really care about because you could just opt to go somewhere else become a big deal. The policies that they make—it’s partly this STEM guy quasi-liberalism stuff and partly just, they get a bunch of pushback so they do this, they do that. Basically you get this lowest common denominator thing, which doesn’t make anybody happy.