I Was a Facebook Content Moderator. I Quit in Disgust.

Edge cases—various usages of the n-word, which depend on context and whether the word ends in “er” or “a”—can take a long time. I need to make this decision, and if this decision gets audited and I got it wrong, what am I going to say to justify this decision? You need to cite policy, and you need to cite the policies to how you apply the policy. (Those policies are based on internal documents that aren’t accessible to the public.) There are weekly audits where they question us about certain moderation decisions.

In other coverage of this job, there’s a lot of misery porn stuff: the content moderator as the receptacle of all this bullshit, rather than actual thoughts about their job, beyond that they hate it. I wish it was content moderators talking about this. In terms of improving the work, there need to be more demands made about mental health. One thing that would be important to organize around would be to give content moderators more of an active role in crafting policy. They’re not going to ever have an effective policy unless you have the people implementing the policy shaping it in some way.



For most of the time, I was in a group called IG Proactive. It was stuff that was picked up by the AI or whatever. It was sort of everything on Instagram. Then I was on a team called Ground Truth, which is also a catch-all queue, and it’s a mixture of stuff that gets picked up by the AI and stuff that is user-reported. That queue isn’t actually live; your choices aren’t directly affecting the website. It’s a research queue. A bunch of people are supposed to get the same job, and they will try to refine the policy based on how you classify the job and possibly train the AI.