Ban Trump and Break Up Facebook

Donald Trump wants back on Facebook, and he’s willing to go to court over it. Except in this case, it’s a strange kind of judicial authority: the Facebook Oversight Board, a Facebook-funded body that promises to independently adjudicate cases of import to the platform’s rules and standards. (Lately, it’s been debating the acceptability of nipples appearing in photos about breast cancer.) According to The New York Times, the Oversight Board—composed of a distinguished roster of scholars, activists, and politicians—will decide Trump’s Facebook fate in the coming months. Whatever decision it makes is binding.

As the Times’ Ben Smith summarized it: “The decision has major consequences not just for American politics, but also for the way in which social media is regulated, and for the possible emergence of a new kind of transnational corporate power at a moment when almost no power seems legitimate.”

If Facebook is serious about applying its rules—some of which are published, some of which aren’t—to all of its users, then the company was right to suspend Trump’s account, which had become a purveyor of disinformation and violent incitement long before the January 6 Capitol riot. But Smith’s point also stands: In the absence of any definitive governmental authority, an organization that, its critics charge, offers only a fig leaf of independent judgment is going to decide far-reaching standards that could affect billions of people’s speech rights. It’s an awesome—and potentially authoritarian—responsibility for any entity, much less a globe-spanning tech company controlled by one person.