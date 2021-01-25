Ban Trump and Break Up Facebook

One objection to all this is that it constitutes a new form of censorship. Undoubtedly this is a tangled skein of issues, ranging from corporate rights to regulate speech to the importance of politicians communicating with constituents. There are overlapping, sometimes competing interests at play. But one early study has found that social media misinformation plummeted after Trump’s ban—a result of a disinformation “superspreader” being put out of business. What’s more is that years of reporting have shown that Facebook in fact devotes too few resources to content moderation; that it lacks language specialists in countries like Burma and Sri Lanka that have been host to political violence; and that its tendency to delete material at governments’ request most affects journalists and democracy activists in places like Turkey, the Philippines, and Palestine.

A reframing is in order. Should he desire, Trump will have access to as much media coverage as he wants for as long as he lives. He merely has to pick up the phone. What he won’t have is the ability to use Facebook to commit harm at scale, to impinge on the speech rights of others by fostering a threatening climate of extremism and disinformation. As for Trump’s personal rights, there is as yet no legal guarantee to have a Facebook account. And while there will be missteps and overreach and Facebook’s usual bungling from crisis to crisis, the platform is a better place if a few of its most egregious offenders experience consequences for their actions.

This could all be undone by the Facebook Oversight Board’s eventual ruling. Its Facebook funding alone makes the board’s independence seem like a facade, as its critics claim. (Board members get paid six figures for about 15 hours of work per week, according to the Times.) But beyond its original suspension of Trump, Facebook has done little publicly to signal how it would like the board to rule.