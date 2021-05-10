Nothing Exposes the GOP’s Cruelty More Than Its War on Medicaid Expansion

The expansion of the overall population of Medicaid beneficiaries has lent the means-tested insurance program wider and deeper support than it’s enjoyed in the past, more akin to the affection showered on Medicare. This helps explain why protests born out of a fierce loyalty to Medicaid in particular played a major role in saving the ACA from near ruin in 2017. Nevertheless, the idea of whetting appetites for an expanded welfare state is anathema to Republican goals, which boil down to enriching their plutocratic donors as much as possible and maintaining a haggard surplus workforce who are desperate enough to work for scraps—designs that are undermined by collective security that expanded health care benefits bestow. As state senator Andrew Koenig put his objection to funding the measure, “I’m sorry, if you are a healthy adult, you need to get a job.”

Serving the interests of the ultrarich is inherently undemocratic—but when Republicans aren’t obfuscating their disdain for democracy with disingenuous bloviation about nonexistent voter fraud, they make their position gobsmackingly plain: “If voters had all the information we do, I think they would have made a different decision,” Missouri Republican Senator Dan Hegeman asserted as he voted against funding the winning ballot measure. Representative Justin Hill took an even more paternalistic approach: “Even though my constituents voted for this lie, I am going to protect them from this lie.” Direct ballot measures are far from problem-free, but for all their faults, no form of electoral decision-making isolates voters’ desires quite as vividly. Beyond that, “having information” is hardly a prerequisite for voting, even if you presume the voters aren’t as savvy as the lawmakers who govern their lives.

If spiking the will of Missouri’s voters in this way is particularly brazen, it’s hardly novel for the GOP: Not only have voter suppression tactics become commonplace in recent years, so too has heavy gerrymandering at the state and national level—a practice that’s been to the Republican Party’s electoral benefit. More recently, the outright rejection of straightforward election results has been encouraged at the highest levels of government—months after a violent Capitol siege sparked by delusions of an election stolen from Trump, a majority of self-identifying Republican voters insist the election was rigged.