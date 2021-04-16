Medical Risk Is Never Shared Equally. Our Health Care System Is Built to Guarantee That.

There’s a bias, too, against those who are chronically ill, the very people who need the health care system most. Insulin prices in the U.S. are eight times higher than in equivalent nations. Going without insulin, for those who need it, can be fatal. Somehow, that’s a risk the U.S. health care system and corresponding government entities are OK with. And while the U.S. won’t legislate to provide care—including vital medications—to those who need them, it will eagerly legislate to deny care. More than 45,000 transgender children in 21 states are currently losing or at risk of losing access to health care due to legislation that won’t accept the supposed risk of allowing parents and doctors to determine the health needs of children in their care. In every single state passing such legislation, corporal punishment is legal in schools, allowing teachers and administrators to discipline children in a fundamentally sexual way, despite clear evidence that such punishments overwhelmingly affect Black students and also result in the same adverse neurological effects as more severe, definitively illegal violent and sexual abuse.

The greatest risk inequitably enforced in this country is the most essential: general well-being. It is allowable, under our present systems, for trans people, for women, for Black women in particular, for poor people, for fat people, for the mentally ill, for the chronically ill and disabled, all to have worse health outcomes—these things are accepted and narrated to us by powerful institutions as an unfortunate but inescapable fact of medicine. And in doing so, they reiterate that these people are of lesser value, and are in fact inconvenient. These people are a burden, and so they should be grateful for what they get.

There was a hope among some at the very early start of the pandemic that, as horrific as it was going to be, it might force people with privilege to see how inextricably all of our lives are intertwined, how the health of one person isn’t just their health but yours, too. We had to learn to wear masks not to protect ourselves but to protect others. Those with money suffered inconvenience at the very least from the fact that the people who serve and enable their lifestyles had no access to health care, to childcare, to workplace protections, to a real, functioning social safety net—to any of the things that would allow them to stay home when sick, instead of risking a widespread infection to pack boxes for Amazon.