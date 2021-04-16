Medical Risk Is Never Shared Equally. Our Health Care System Is Built to Guarantee That.

When the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine was temporarily paused after six people got blood clots post-vaccination, one line of response was frustration that six out of around seven million people could prompt what seemed an extreme intervention. The Food and Drug Administration emphasized that the measure was taken in part because administering a typical treatment for blood clots had adverse effects with the six cases seen post-vaccine—a type of clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis—and they wanted to make sure doctors everywhere could “plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required.”

The risk factor was inarguably low, which the CDC and FDA also emphasized, especially compared with other risks the medical establishment tends to approve. One thread that emerged quickly in the public response was that we’ve long known that taking certain types of contraception—what’s called combined hormonal contraceptives, which contain estrogen and progestin—carries a risk of blood clots. According to the FDA, “If 10,000 women who are not pregnant and do not use birth control pills are followed for one year, between 1 and 5 of these women will develop a blood clot.” Those numbers increase to three and nine for people taking combined hormonal oral contraceptives; the risk increases even further for people who smoke or have a family history of blood clots, among other factors.

As experts have been quick to point out over the last couple of days, these are not meant to be one-to-one comparisons. The clots found in the six recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are much more rare, and more difficult to treat, than those caused by certain kinds of contraceptives. Risk also exists in a universe of other risks; one can’t assess the relative dangers of certain kinds of contraceptives without considering them alongside the risks of pregnancy and childbirth. Still, the response, muddled as it may have been in certain cases, points back to larger questions about risks shared unequally in a wildly unequal system. What’s considered acceptable—indignities and pain endured, lives cut short by preventable and treatable illness—is a map of who is valued and who isn’t. This is what the birth control statistics, tossed back and forth on social media this week and contextualized and recontextualized in countless explainers, were ultimately about.