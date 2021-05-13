The Incredibly Stupid, Entirely Avoidable Gas Panic of 2021

As you may well have heard by now, the Colonial Pipeline—a 5,500-mile system that provides the East Coast with nearly half of its gas supply—shut down last Friday after a ransomware attack by a group of European hackers. In the six days since the hack, the hackers have apologized for any inconvenience they’ve caused, Colonial has likely thanked its lucky stars that a new PR crisis has overshadowed its massive North Carolina gas spill, and people up and down the East Coast have more or less lost their damn minds.

It’s difficult to overstate just how out of hand the situation has become at gas stations throughout, and even beyond, Colonial’s service region. North Carolina led the field as of Thursday morning, with 71 percent of its gas stations marked as out of fuel thanks to a rash of panic-buying at the news. Even in central Florida, an area that doesn’t pull from the pipeline, gas stations were reporting that the mass onslaught of fuel-crazed customers had tapped their supplies as well. The defining moment of the short-term craze, though, came in the form of a simple seven-word tweet from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission: “Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline.”

As the Associated Press reported, the company’s cybersecurity was a joke waiting to be exploited.

Having spent the past pandemic-addled year living through various phases of Americans rushing out to grocery and convenience stores to buy up all the Clorox wipes, masks, and toilet paper, this reactionary response to last week’s shut down news was to be expected. Community-based thinking, it would seem, is not particularly this country’s strong suit, and so any time something might run out, even if only for a second, the mentality eagerly adopted by too many folks is to rush out immediately to ensure that they personally do not feel the shortfall—thereby guaranteeing that the product does in fact run out. In this particular case, that means insane lines and waiting times at gas stations, people spitting on and punching each other in said lines, hucksters trying to sell gas they hoarded at $16 per gallon—basically, the worst-case, entirely avoidable scenario.