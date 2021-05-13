The Incredibly Stupid, Entirely Avoidable Gas Panic of 2021

As the Associated Press reported, the company’s cybersecurity was a joke waiting to be exploited.

Having spent the past pandemic-addled year living through various phases of Americans rushing out to grocery and convenience stores to buy up all the Clorox wipes, masks, and toilet paper, this reactionary response to last week’s shutdown news was to be expected. Community-based thinking, it would seem, is not particularly this country’s strong suit, and so any time something might run out, even if only for a second, the mentality eagerly adopted by too many folks is to rush out immediately to ensure that they personally do not feel the shortfall—thereby guaranteeing that the product does in fact run out. In this particular case, that means insane lines and waiting times at gas stations, people spitting on and punching each other in said lines, hucksters trying to sell gas they hoarded at $16 per gallon—basically, the worst-case, entirely avoidable scenario.

There are several lessons one hopes the nation will learn from this mess. Among them: Maybe give it a couple days before filling up every receptacle in sight, seeing as the pipeline took less than a week to officially restart. Maybe wonder whether the wall-to-wall coverage of the temporary pipeline shutoff and rush to the pumps by local, regional, and national media outlets actually exacerbates these kinds of crises rather than helps solve them. And maybe—just maybe—consider that depending on a single gas-carrying pipeline system built over four decades ago to provide energy for tens of millions of people is, actually, an incredibly bad idea, not just for the people who need that gas for their combustion engine vehicles, but also for the entire planet.

At this broader level, the takeaways from the Colonial hack are the same ones as from February’s fatal winter storm in Texas—namely, the end result of the federal and state governments allowing our national energy infrastructure to rest in the hands of a few gas and oil corporations is an open invitation for environmental destruction, mass panic, and, in the worst-case scenario, the loss of life. That the Colonial Pipeline shutdown came in May, and not in the heart of winter, is very lucky. As the Associated Press reported, the company’s cybersecurity was a joke waiting to be exploited. Robert F. Smallwood, whose consulting company audited Colonial’s internal system in 2018, told the AP that, three years ago, the company’s security was so “atrocious,” that “an eighth-grader could have hacked into that system.”