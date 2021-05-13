The Democrats’ Majority Is Hanging By a Thread. They Don’t Seem to Care.

But as Schumer knows, at least two members of his own caucus are also prepared to let Republicans continue their efforts. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema remain opposed to eliminating the filibuster, the only route to the act’s passage, and Manchin has signaled opposition to the bill in substance. In an interview after the Rules Committee’s vote, he suggested to ABC News’ Rachel Scott that he would instead support the narrow provisions of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act—a fix addressing the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder that voting rights activists have been hoping to pass in tandem with the For the People Act.

“I believe Democrats and Republicans feel very strongly about protecting the ballot boxes, allowing people to protect the right to vote, making it accessible, making it fair, and making it secure. And the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, if we apply that to all 50 states and territories, it’s something that can be done—it should be done,” he said. “It could be done bipartisan to start getting confidence back in our system.”

A failed bipartisan effort on voting rights isn’t going to build confidence in our system, but it might cost the Democratic Party the House. Post-census redistricting begins this year, and Republican state governments will attempt to erase their Trump-era losses by outdoing their successes in the last redistricting cycle 10 years ago. And as New York’s Eric Levitz noted last week, the right doesn’t even have to lean on gerrymandering to take the chamber back. “Even without gerrymandering, Republican-leaning states would be poised to add seats from population shifts alone,” he wrote. “All told, the GOP could gain as many as eight House seats in 2022, just from the redrawing of congressional maps, according to The Cook Political Report.” That question aside, the odds would be against Democrats retaining control regardless. Parties holding the White House have lost 27 House seats on average in midterm elections since World War II. The Democrats now hold the House by six.