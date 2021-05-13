The Democrats’ Majority Is Hanging By a Thread. They Don’t Seem to Care.

On Wednesday, after a speech that saw House Republicans quit the chamber in protest and a closed-door vote, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a vociferous critic of the claim that President Biden stole November’s election, was removed from her post as Republican conference chair. We needn’t have sympathy for her or ignore her role in building the political climate she now decries to understand her ouster as a meaningful moment for the Republican Party. Speaking after a meeting with Biden at the White House, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy assured reporters that Biden’s legitimacy hadn’t been questioned by the party’s move. “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election,” he said. “I think that is all over with. We’re sitting here with the president today. So, from that point of view, I don’t think that’s a problem.”

That is a problem, actually, thanks to the effort McCarthy and other Republican leaders put into supporting President Trump’s lies in the wake of the election. Now, four months after the storming of the Capitol, Republicans in state legislatures around the country are pursuing restrictions to voting rights on the grounds that Biden’s victory was suspect and that Democrats can only win elections by fraud. And incredibly, Republicans in Arizona are still looking backward—the state of the recount effort there defies description. “There’s an accusation,” election “auditor” John Brakey said last week, “that 40,000 ballots were flown in to Arizona, and it was stuffed into the box, and it came from the southeast part of the world, Asia. And what they’re doing is to find out whether there’s bamboo in the paper.”

As The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent argued last week, it would be foolish to put anything beyond this version of the Republican Party. “Republicans are untethering themselves from any obligation to recognize future legitimate election outcomes, which will provide the rationale to overturn them, a freedom they are also effectively in process of appropriating,” he wrote. “Cheney is insisting on a GOP future premised on a full repudiation of these tendencies, and getting punished for it.”