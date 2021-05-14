Republicans Are High on Colonial Pipeline’s Fumes

These responses are remarkably similar. Of course they are: According to available Federal Election Commission data, Sommers—the anointed mouthpiece for the American fossil fuel industry—has donated to just three candidates this year. Among them is Kevin McCarthy. On January 15, he gave $5,000 to the McCarthy Victory Fund and $2,800 directly to the California congressman’s reelection campaign.

In reality, the East Coast faced gas hysteria this week because a company with notoriously bad cybersecurity and pipeline monitoring software—and multiple record-breaking spills to its name—got hacked, and shut down gas flow rather than risk being unable to bill customers effectively. But the fossil fuel industry’s implausible spin on this story appeared almost immediately, and quickly percolated up into the Republican Party: The industry is committed to working with government on cybersecurity, and needs even more pipelines to protect American Energy Independence and keep things like this from ever happening again. Insofar as there’s anyone to blame for this week’s disaster, it’s Democratic climate policy that has not yet passed Congress. This was the message behind Sommers’s absurd rhetorical pivot on CNN on Thursday: “We need of course to take care of cybersecurity,” he said, “but we also need to protect existing infrastructure from attacks from regulators and government officials who want to shut these pipelines down.”

That Republicans sound like fossil fuel lobbyists speaks both to the ubiquity of oil money in politics and a profound lack of creativity on the part of the GOP. But the Colonial Pipeline episode—like the Texas energy crisis before it—shows just how central enlisting lawmaking deputies is to the fossil fuel industry’s business model.