Joe Manchin Finally Has a Good Idea

While this could be a reason for Congress to reconsider preclearance on policy grounds, it does not amount to a legal basis for a court to overturn or undermine the VRA. Laws aren’t unconstitutional simply because they work well. Something more would be needed for the Supreme Court to act. Roberts and the majority homed in on the idea that preclearance might violate the “principle of equal sovereignty” among the states. This principle isn’t explicitly stated in the Constitution; the court extrapolated it from the Supremacy Clause, the Tenth Amendment, and other pillars of American federalism.

There was just one slight problem. In Katzenbach, the 1966 case in which South Carolina unsuccessfully challenged the VRA’s provisions, the Supreme Court explicitly rejected the idea that equal sovereignty was relevant to the law. “The doctrine of the equality of States, invoked by South Carolina, does not bar this approach, for that doctrine applies only to the terms upon which States are admitted to the Union, and not to the remedies for local evils which have subsequently appeared,” Earl Warren wrote for the court.

In other words, while all states are created equal, they can be treated differently afterward. Roberts disagreed. He decided to read Katzenbach’s plain dismissal of the equal sovereignty claim as something else entirely. “Distinctions can be justified in some cases,” he explained, inverting the court’s hands-off approach to the question. Roberts then gave a tortured quotation of the court’s previous statement in Katzenbach to support his point: “The doctrine of the equality of States … does not bar … remedies for local evils which have subsequently appeared.” Omitted entirely was Warren’s explicit statement that the doctrine didn’t apply at all.

As Ruth Bader Ginsburg noted in her famous Shelby County dissent, this was little more than a bait and switch. “In today’s decision, the Court ratchets up what was pure dictum in Northwest Austin, attributing breadth to the equal sovereignty principle in flat contradiction of Katzenbach,” she wrote. “The Court does so with nary an explanation of why it finds Katzenbach wrong, let alone any discussion of whether stare decisis nonetheless counsels adherence to Katzenbach’s ruling on the limited ‘significance’ of the equal sovereignty principle.”