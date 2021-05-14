Joe Manchin Finally Has a Good Idea

“I believe Democrats and Republicans feel very strongly about protecting the ballot boxes, allowing people to protect the right to vote, making it accessible, making it fair, and making it secure, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, if we apply that to all 50 states and territories, it’s something that can be done, it should be done,” Manchin told ABC News earlier this week. “It could be done bipartisan to start getting confidence back in our system.”

Why does this change matter so much? The Voting Rights Act of 1965, or VRA, had two major provisions. One of them, known as Section 2, imposed a permanent nationwide ban on voting discrimination on the basis of race and allowed plaintiffs to sue for violations of it in federal court. (The court is currently mulling the scope of Section 2 in a case out of Arizona.) The other provision, known as Section 5, required certain states and localities with a history of pervasive voter disenfranchisement to obtain approval from the federal government before changing their election and voting laws.

Many observers, including the Supreme Court itself, credit Section 5’s preclearance regime with the sharp rise in voter enfranchisement after decades of Jim Crow suppression in the South. In the 2013 case Shelby County v. Holder, however, the court brought the preclearance era to an end. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, described preclearance as a “dramatic departure from the principle that all states enjoy equal sovereignty.” Though this “strong medicine” was necessary in 1965 to remedy decades of voter suppression by Jim Crow laws and practices, he concluded, such measures were no longer appropriate in 2013.