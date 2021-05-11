The Pandemic Planners Were Ready. No One Listened.

When news of a new virus sweeping China broke, in January 2020, the old network of Bush-era pandemic planners took to a running email thread to weigh the scale of the risks ahead.

When news of a new virus sweeping China broke, in January 2020, the old network of Bush-era pandemic planners took to a running email thread to weigh the scale of the risks ahead and to workshop what an optimal federal response might be. (In homage to their own maverick status and sensibility, they had dubbed themselves “the Wolverines,” after the insurgent resistance forces in the 1980s movie about a Soviet invasion of the U.S. So much, it seems, for the deep state.) As the Covid speculations proliferated on the thread, the Wolverines gathered new recruits along the way, including some panicked members of the Trump policy world. (When the network started having weekly conference phone calls, Trump administration figures would lurk silently in the background—until some hapless physician and scientist found herself, without advance notice, speaking to, say, Deputy Homeland Security Director Ken Cuccinelli.) Facing up to the epic leadership and policy failures of the White House, the group decided to enlist a senior state-level health official to advance an exemplary program of comprehensive shutdowns and social distancing measures, per the original pandemic playbook: Charity Dean, who’d been marooned in California’s highly politicized and inertia-prone public health establishment, was clearly the woman for the job.

Like Lewis’s other pandemic heroes, Dean is a stubbornly empirical, unsentimental bureaucratic outsider, and a woman of swift and decisive action. An introductory vignette about her tenure in Santa Barbara has her cutting open the chest of a woman who’d recently died of tuberculosis with a pair of gardening shears on a picnic table, after the local coroner refused to extract his own sample from the cadaver’s lungs to determine how far the infection had spread. After newly elected California Governor Gavin Newsom passed her over in 2019 for her expected promotion to lead the state public health administration, Dean developed a strong foreboding that a major health crisis was coming. (It’s this episode that apparently furnishes the book’s title; Lewis reports that Dean “felt this premonition. It resembled the feeling she sometimes had at the start of an outbreak back in Santa Barbara County.”) And in early 2020, as she grew more vocal about the imminent, deadly risks of Covid-19, she was routinely exiled from upper-level confabs about the state’s still-evolving Covid containment strategies. She was, in short, an eager recruit to the Hatchett-Mecher team, eventually conscripted by them to draft an alternate Covid containment plan not only for California but for the country at large, in the glaring absence of any such initiative from the expected channels of federal power.

Her draft plan was a social distancing regimen, heavily reliant on data-savvy tracking applications that would indicate when residents of a given zip code had graduated out of a stringent lockdown regime into a moderately looser one. The model she had in mind, like that of many of Lewis’s pandemic heroes, was a mobilization of collective will and self-sacrifice of the sort that one normally sees in wartime. As she neared the end of her draft plan, she exhorted Americans “to rise collectively in the spirit of patriotism with the same vigor and stubborn resolve that our grandparents’ generation rose to meet the moment of WW2.” In this scheme of things, she later explained to Lewis, “government has a role, but its role is to empower the grass roots by giving them data.”

The trouble here is not so much that California and the nation bypassed many of Dean’s recommendations in favor of a far more shambolic and erratic response to the Covid epidemic; rather, it’s that this eminently sound model of pandemic health care can get no meaningful traction in our country’s patchwork, profit-driven, and unequal system of health care provision. Like other ideal-type presumptions of liberal policy wonkery—such as the notion that education alone is the all-purpose engine of upward social mobility—it presumes an efficient and equitable system of access where nothing remotely close to such a thing exists. That’s why the countries that have achieved exemplary success in Covid containment, such as Taiwan, have been able to test, track, and vaccinate via a single-payer model of universal health coverage. (Taiwan also has taken strict measures to ensure that all the social data the government collects to track the spread of Covid is destroyed within 28 days—a basic civic precaution that is again unimaginable in America’s proprietary system of surveillance capitalism, jointly administered by government and tech monopolies.) In other words, for Dean’s grassroots model of Covid tracking and testing to work, an entirely different system of health care—together with a trustworthy and transparent system of government oversight—would need to be in place first.