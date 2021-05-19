How a Nevada Town’s Racist “Sundown” Siren Became a Quaint Dinner Bell in the White Imagination

As reported by Native News Online last fall, Minden’s neighboring town, Gardnerville, passed a law in 1908 that created a mandate for all Native peoples to exit the town by sundown. Ten years later, Douglas County passed a county-wide ordinance for all the towns within its jurisdiction that ordered the same, marking the time of 6:30 p.m. as the official cutoff for tribal citizens. In 1921, the town of Minden installed the siren, which was scheduled to sound off every day at noon and 6 p.m. For the next half-century, the siren would sound twice a day, and 30 minutes after the evening siren, Native people would be banished from all Douglas County towns. The county’s sundown ordinance was finally repealed in 1974. But the siren has blared on for another half-century. It was briefly turned off in 2006, with then–county manager Dan Holler telling The Record-Courier that the decision was an attempt to improve relations between the town and the Washoe nation; within two months, the outcry from Minden residents won out. The siren was turned back on.

The issue facing the town now is the same one facing countless public schools and local governments across the United States. As racist mascots, slurs, and business names continue to face scrutiny and calls for removal by nonwhite residents, white grievance ensures these blatantly discriminatory practices and symbols have persisted well into the twenty-first century. White communities across the country have banded together to insist that what were once clear-cut examples of racism have since taken on a symbolic status tied directly to the given high school, town, or business’s identity. Breaking down the facade, from a logical standpoint, is simple—it is a literal siren that informed Native people that they would be beaten and jailed for existing. But bringing about the necessary change, as always, has proven to be a bit more difficult.

In speaking with Native News Online last fall, Frisby conceded that his town’s siren likely carries a different meaning from the one he’s assigned it. (In 2007, Minden officials passed an ordinance to state for the record, retroactively, that the siren was merely meant to denote the town’s respect for its volunteer firefighters and nothing else.) “I do believe that psychologically the Native Americans did tie that to each other, and they were mentally thinking, ‘Okay, I’ve got 30 minutes to get out of town before the constable or old mean sheriff or whoever would come and enforce the Sundowner policy,’” Frisby told the publication.