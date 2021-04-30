Why Is Ed Helms Leading the First Native Sitcom?

In one sense, there has never been a show like Rutherford Falls before. Streaming on NBC’s service Peacock, Rutherford Falls is focused on the fictional titular northeastern town and the also-fictional Minishonka Nation. Brought to life by Parks and Rec and The Good Place creator Michael Schur, The Office star Ed Helms, and Navajo showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas, the series features the first-ever Native-majority writing staff on a big-studio comedy series. Not only that, but half of the cast consists of Native actors playing Minishonka citizens, and the season’s best episodes are directed by Native directors.

In another sense, however, there is a lot that is familiar about the show, which follows Helms’s character, Nathan Rutherford, a descendant of the town’s founder and the self-appointed champion of a statue that stands at the center of both Rutherford Falls and the town’s original treaty with the Minishonka Nation. His best friend, Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), is trying to find her way back into her community after leaving the Minishonka rez to chase her personal and professional dream of running a museum. Helping her on that mission, while working to accomplish his own ambitious goals to expand both Minishonka lands and his own company’s reach, is Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes), the CEO of the Minishonka casino. In Reagan and Terry, in particular, it’s easy to see how the show is building upon—and improving—the relationship mold popularized by Parks’ center-left government enthusiast, Leslie Knope, and libertarian Ron Swanson.

But there is a deeper familiarity that ends up preventing the show from being the best version of itself. I want to be precise in what I write here, because I very much admire and am inspired by the Native showrunner, writers, actors, and crew behind this show. Jana Schmieding shines in every scene as Reagan—a brief shot of her in the second episode calling the winning number of a bingo card is so full of joy that it’s impossible not to give a full-on toothy grin in response. Greyeyes is great, too: Every cocked eyebrow, eye roll, nod, squint, and incredulous stare feels natural and punctuating. Everyone involved understands the assignment, and they manage to deliver so many beautiful expressions of Native humor out of otherwise heavy material.