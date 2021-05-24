Israel’s Never-Ending War Against Palestinian Health

In the aftermath of a delicate ceasefire coming on the heels of ten days of Israeli airstrikes that killed some 230 Palestinians, Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure has weathered serious damage: Bombs hit 17 hospitals and clinics, interrupted importation of medical supplies, and slaughtered one of the area’s top pulmonologists in charge of coronavirus response efforts. Shrapnel from one Gaza City explosion reportedly careened into the Ministry of Health Offices across the street, rendering the besieged strip’s sole COVID-19 testing lab inoperable. Meanwhile, health officials reportedly fear that the UN-run schools that became makeshift emergency shelters for thousands of fleeing Gazans could drive a surge in new cases at the very moment hospitals spared from bombardment are overwhelmed by casualties from the attacks.

But if the scale of devastation caused by airstrikes is especially acute, it would be wrong to think of the so-called “Israeli-Palestinian conflict”—itself a phrase that obfuscates the power dynamic between two staggeringly unmatched sides—as something that erupts every few years while otherwise lying dormant. It would likewise be wrong to conceive of a few suddenly decimated hospitals as an anomalous emergency besetting an otherwise functional Palestinian healthcare system. Israeli dominion over all aspects of Palestinian life doesn’t start and stop. It’s a daily process, maintained by violence. This experience—the ongoing nakba that many Palestinians swear never ended—has influenced every conceivable indicator of well-being. And as communities scramble to rebuild in the wake of a simultaneous siege and pandemic, one thing has never been clearer: Settler colonialism is terrible for public health.

As Jeff Halper describes in his book Decolonizing Israel, Liberating Palestine, the 1948 war culminating in Israeli independence drove some 75 to 80 percent of the region’s Palestinian residents out of their homes and villages, which were then transferred to the Israeli state through the 1950 Absentee Property Law. After a subsequent war in 1967, Israel occupied even more land, as it continues to do today. At present, the land “from the river to the sea,” is split roughly evenly between Jews and Palestinians. Around 1.6 million of the latter are citizens of Israel, while the rest live in occupied territories with a variety of legal statuses—conditional legal residents in East Jerusalem, refugees under military occupation in the West Bank, and a total blockade in Gaza.