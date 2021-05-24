Israel’s Never-Ending War Against Palestinian Health

As Jeff Halper describes in his book Decolonizing Israel, Liberating Palestine, the 1948 war culminating in Israeli independence drove some 75 to 80 percent of the region’s Palestinian residents out of their homes and villages, which were then transferred to the Israeli state through the 1950 Absentee Property Law. After a subsequent war in 1967, Israel occupied even more land, as it continues to do today. At present, the land “from the river to the sea” is split roughly evenly between Jews and Palestinians. Around 1.6 million of the latter are citizens of Israel, while the rest live in occupied territories with a variety of legal statuses—conditional legal residents in East Jerusalem, refugees under military occupation in the West Bank and a total blockade in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel has continued to construct settlements—new towns and roads often financed by speculative developers from the United States and elsewhere and accessible only by Israelis—on ever-shrinking Palestinian swaths of land, essentially kettling millions of Palestinians into only 10 percent of the overall territory. Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza have little freedom of movement, no control over their natural resources, and no meaningful avenues to democratic change. While they can vote for limited civic leadership, their freedoms of speech and assembly are severely curtailed, and they’re wholly unable to vote away the terms of their occupation or citizenship status. They aren’t permitted to come or go freely, face ubiquitous military checkpoints, and are constantly surveilled and harassed by Israeli soldiers. Should any Palestinian run afoul of the armed forces governing their every move, they can only fight their case in military court. The Israeli military’s power to maintain decades of occupation is bolstered by fervent U.S. support, both political and financial.



Unsurprisingly, decades of apartheid have impoverished Palestinian communities, in which per-capita incomes are less than one-tenth of those in Israel. Unemployment in the West Bank and Gaza hover at around 27 and 42 percent respectively. Around 25 percent are food insecure; water and electricity are controlled by Israel and lacking in the occupied territories, especially in Gaza. Over 80 percent of Gazan children are believed to experience moderate to severe PTSD.

