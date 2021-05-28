Billy Wilder’s Escape From the Nightmare of Europe

In Vienna, Wilder’s crowning achievement was to interview jazz titan Paul Whiteman. Already affecting the rakish hat that stayed with him all his adult life, he got embedded in Whiteman’s entourage when he and his orchestra traveled on from Vienna to Berlin. Wilder stayed on in Berlin, one of the most important movie industry cities in the world. It was from Berlin in the early 1930s, seeing how Nazism was to take over Germany, that Wilder joined the Jewish exodus, heading first for Paris and then, when Columbia Pictures bought his script for a comedy caper called Pam-Pam and even offered to pay the boat fare, Wilder sailed for Los Angeles. Wilder’s father had died in Berlin on a visit to his son. But his mother, grandmother, and stepfather remained behind in Austria. All were murdered in the camps.

Wilder’s journalism shows us the European roots of Americana, and of course the colossal enthusiasm for America—the Amerikanismus—that was everywhere in Berlin and Germany in the late 1920s and early ’30s, an association annulled by the grim nationalist diktat of Hitler and then effaced in the cultural memory by the fact of America and Germany’s enmity in World War II. Wilder adored the American reportage of his great journalistic mentor in Berlin, Egon Erwin Kisch, who published his account of U.S. travels in a tone of ironized infatuation as Paradies Amerika. Wilder naturally reviewed Hollywood movies, including ones from his own future stars Gloria Swanson and Erich Von Stroheim. Wilder the critic is dismissive in these pages about Von Stroheim’s much-cherished, much-cut masterwork Greed: “lopsided and full of meaningless symbols.” Did Von Stroheim ever see that review? Did Wilder ever dare mention it to him when they worked together?

You could read Wilder’s journalism as part of the pre-history of America, or maybe it is that you could read his movies, particularly his comedies, as a post-history of Europe.

It is in 1929 for the Berlin paper Tempo, that Wilder mentions the taste of a wildly fashionable new drink that would still have been unfamiliar to his readers: “Coca-Cola, which tastes like burnt tires. But it is said to be very refreshing.” (Later, in Wilder’s 1961 movie One, Two, Three, James Cagney was to play a Coca-Cola executive in Cold War Berlin.) Like so many European incomers to the United States, Wilder brought with him something that is often overlooked in histories of prewar immigration—an existing passion for America, whose cultural life Europeans naturally invigorated and reinvented with their own experience and expertise. You could read Wilder’s journalism as part of the pre-history of America, or maybe it is that you could read his movies, particularly his comedies, as a post-history of Europe—the styles and talents of Europe, extensively assimilated and normalized in America’s safe prosperity and freed from the tragic horror of European history.