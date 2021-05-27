Who Does J.D. Vance Think He’s Fooling?

At his most hypocritical, Vance, a millionaire banker who’s been affiliated with at least three venture capital firms, is aligning himself with the GOP’s war on woke capitalism. “Establishment Republican apologies for our oligarchy,” Vance tweeted in April, “should always come with the following disclaimer: “Big Tech pays my salary.” Never mind that Vance has worked for tech moguls Steve Case and Peter Thiel, and that one month earlier, Thiel put $10 million into a SuperPac supporting Vance’s yet-unannounced Senate candidacy. (The Mercers have also reportedly contributed.)

A principal target for GOP opponents of woke capital, Vance suggests, should be capital held by nonprofits like Harvard and the Ford Foundation “that are destroying our country.” In a speech earlier this month before the conservative Claremont Institute, Vance said, “All across the country we have nonprofits, big foundations, that are effectively social justice hedge funds.” They should be forced to pay tax and to pay down more of their endowments, he said. Vance probably meant Yale, too, but mentioning Old Eli would risk reminding people that in 2013 Yale handed him a Juris Doctor.

Will working-class Ohio voters fall for this? They fell for Trump, twice, and the 2022 primary is already shaping up into a competition for who can show the greatest devotion to the Trump cult. If he wins the primary, Vance may find some crossover appeal among people who remember the book fondly, or the 2020 film adaptation (which, while no masterpiece, was better than its terrible reviews). As late as April 9, Clarence Page of The Chicago Tribune, an alumnus of the same Ohio high school as Vance, wrote that he wished Vance well. Five years ago, I might have said the same. But Vance’s latest transformation is more than I can stomach. He’s become an Appalachian Sammy Glick.