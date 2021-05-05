The Republican Party Will Always Choose Culture Wars Over Working-Class Policy

As the Biden administration and Senate Democrats sort out how badly they want to govern, Republicans on Capitol Hill are keeping themselves busy laying the groundwork for a grand cancellation. For months now, Congresswoman Liz Cheney has come under fire from Republicans inside and outside of Washington for her criticisms of Donald Trump’s role in the attack on the Capitol in January—comments that have won her plaudits from Democrats, as Jack Shafer noted in Politico on Monday, despite her zealotry for “war, torture, drone strikes, black sites, the Patriot Act, Gitmo and mass surveillance.” But that record means little to Democrats or Cheney’s own colleagues now, and the noise about removing her from her post as the Republican House conference chair has finally been endorsed—semi-officially—by the head of the caucus. “I’ve had it with her—you know, I’ve lost confidence,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a hot mic moment before a Fox & Friends interview. “Someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”

Let it not be said, though, that the Republican Party has few guiding principles beyond loyalty to Trump. Still fueled by the crude spite that made him an attractive candidate in the first place, the “post-Trump” GOP is coming to resemble the pre-Trump GOP—a familiar but updated fusion of anti-government sentiment and cultural pique.

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 38 Senate Republicans signed a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urging the agency to steer public schools away from utilizing The New York Times’ 1619 Project—something Republicans are already trying to do by law themselves in several state legislatures. And after the release of an admittedly ridiculous recruitment ad touting its commitment to hiring spooks and budding war criminals of all stripes, conservatives began this week training their fire on the CIA—not on anti-war grounds but on anti-woke grounds. “If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un … would this scare you?” Senator Ted Cruz asked in a tweet. “We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne.”