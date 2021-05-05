The Republican Party Will Always Choose Culture Wars Over Working-Class Policy

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 38 Senate Republicans signed a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urging the agency to steer public schools away from utilizing The New York Times’ 1619 Project—something Republicans are already trying to do by law themselves in several state legislatures. And after the release of an admittedly ridiculous recruitment ad touting its commitment to hiring spooks and budding war criminals of all stripes, conservatives began this week training their fire on the CIA—not on anti-war grounds but on anti-woke grounds. “If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un … would this scare you?” Senator Ted Cruz asked in a tweet. “We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne.”

None of this is to say that Republicans have been wholly absent from substantive policy discourse. While the party still lacks a full and cohesive agenda, they’ve been taking whacks at Biden’s American Families Plan—particularly its provisions expanding federal funding for childcare. In a string of tweets last week, author and potential Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance called those provisions “a massive subsidy to the lifestyle preferences of the affluent over the preferences of the middle and working class” and a “class war against normal people.” He attempted a more measured tone in a Sunday Wall Street Journal op-ed co-authored with Brigham Young Family Life Professor Jenet Erickson, but the notion that the Families Plan’s subsidies amount to cultural coercion—a stealthy effort “to get droves of children into daycare”—was still the piece’s central argument. “How parents want to raise their own children should drive policy,” they wrote, “not the values of an increasingly isolated American ruling class.”

As alternatives, Vance and Erickson talked up proposals like Senator Josh Hawley’s “Parent Tax Credit,” which would offer $6,000 to working single parents with children under 13 and $12,000 for married parents based on the premise, his website says, that “most American families believe children are better off when one parent stays home to care for them.” In a recent fundraising email, Hawley additionally characterized the credit as aid for traditional families “on the frontlines of a culture war.” “The left is working to undermine the traditional family through a whole host of social issues,” it read. “We should do the opposite, which is why I’m introducing legislation that helps working parents and is pro-family and pro-work.”