What Chris Matthews Learned in Washington

As he built out his Capitol Hill résumé, Matthews learned and relearned this same basic lesson of impression management: Beyond the small-bore scrum for legislative influence in Washington, the real action is in the messaging. Take his initial encounters in the Carter White House: Matthews, like the president, was an ardent fiscal hawk; he was keen to see Carter deliver on his “promise to make government more efficient and less aggravating.” But the unions and special interest groups who then formed the backbone of the Democratic Party had little appetite to shrink and rationalize government operations:

Carter may have out-campaigned the liberal establishment in spring ’76, but he had not defeated it. Liberal factions were not going to be denied top positions in his government. Nor was their blood to be stirred by greater government efficiency. Cutting back on regulations and reforming the civil service all became solid Carter achievements. But they never thrilled the liberal soul.

Once he’s free of Carter’s plodding wonkery, Matthews swiftly positions himself as a baron of messaging; he goes pro with a vengeance. When he moved over to the Speaker’s office in 1981, one of Matthews’s first signature initiatives was to create a whole para-journalistic operation devoted to effective impression management on Capitol Hill: the Congressional News Service, a subsidiary of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee devoted to pointing out the embarrassing hijinks carried out by lawmakers in the opposition party. (The experiment was short-lived: An early report on GOP House members joining a high-end junket to the swanky lobbying extravaganza known as the annual Paris Air Show inadvertently drew attention to the female travel companions of certain lawmakers—an issue that also hit home to members of the Democratic majority, and so the Congressional News Service died on a bipartisan accord finding that it was in danger of uncovering and disseminating the wrong sort of news.)

Undeterred, Matthews dedicated himself to the “main job”: “coming up with ammo to use in O’Neill’s daily back-and-forth with Reagan” and plotting a series of agitprop stunts and rallies meant to highlight the impact of Reagan’s budget cuts and austerity plans on ordinary Americans. Recounting one such event—a predawn rally outside the White House highlighting the threatened jobs economy, in which autoworkers and steelworkers brandished signs that read, “Wake up, Mr. President”—Matthews recalls with relish that “it was at such moments that Tip O’Neill would look at me and ask, ‘Is this one of yours?’”

After O’Neill retired in 1986, Matthews followed the traditional career path of former senior aides on the Hill and ran a for-profit think tank, backed by Canadian investors, called the Government Research Center. But the work proved too dry and wonky for the restless political entrepreneur, and so when the San Francisco Examiner offered to make him a columnist, and eventually the paper’s D.C. bureau chief, Matthews eagerly seized the opportunity. As he settled into the new gig, he drew some unwelcome criticism from other Washington journalists as an interloper from the nation’s political caste. The Washington Post’s David Broder excoriated the rise of “a power-wielding clique of insiders” in and around D.C.’s centers of power: “a clique where politicians, publicists, and journalists are easily interchangeable parts.” Broder didn’t name Matthews in his jeremiad, but in a piece the following week, his Post colleague Richard Harwood did, noting that Matthews’s rapid journalistic ascent was largely thanks to the “connections” and “access” that he brought to the gig.