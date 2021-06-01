What Chris Matthews Learned in Washington

Matthews is, of course, best known as the host of Hardball, a rapid-fire pundit showcase that enjoyed a 20-year run, first on CNBC and then on MSNBC. The show’s swaggering mission, as Matthews recounts, was to put political leaders on the spot in a public forum—“to push beyond what the politicians and their flacks were saying” to uncover “the awful truth” behind the canned commentary and talking points that they were all too prone to unleash into the daily news cycle. In typically outsize homage to this journalistic calling, Matthews obsessively repeats a mantra that he says viewers he encounters “in an airport or on the street” have relayed to him: “I like the way you don’t let them get away with anything!”

This, of course, is another article of D.C. nostalgist faith: the notion that savvy Capitol insiders like Matthews—a former Carter speechwriter and senior aide to House Speaker Thomas “Tip” O’Neill—have both the wit and recondite knowledge it takes not to be drawn into the rote byplay of spin and doubletalk preferred by the powerful. By no means does Matthews have the monopoly on this claim, of course. Bill O’Reilly dubbed his eponymous Fox pundit franchise “the no-spin zone,” and a corps of former Capitol Hill flacks who’ve traded their lanyards in for studio earpieces, from the late Tim Russert to George Stephanopoulos to Nicole Wallace, have all trafficked in the pleasing conceit that they’re using their precious insider résumés and airtime to subject the cant-prone political class to the harsh scrutiny of public-interest journalism.

It’s also a complete fantasy. The signal examples of unscripted truth-to-power encounters Matthews cites in his own career are thin gruel indeed: a testy exchange with former Democratic Congressman Zell Miller, a gotcha interview with candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and Matthews’s “on-the-spot prophecy that Barack Obama would be the ‘first African-American president.’” In other words, while Chris Matthews’s life may not be as intimately bound up with our country and its history as he would like, his career speaks volumes about the devolution of both our politics and journalism in an age of empty spectacle and insider-bred faux authenticity.