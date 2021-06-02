Ron DeSantis Is the Depressing Future of “Climate-Friendly” Republicans

Republican governor and former MAGA acolyte Ron DeSantis has focused more on climate during his first term than would be expected of most right-wingers of his ilk. It’s not because he wants to—in fact, talking openly about the climate crisis could hurt his 2024 presidential ambitions with the Republican base—but because he has no other choice. Climate will be a key “issue” in the 2022 Florida gubernatorial campaign and could offer a preview of how politicians nationwide will handle the crisis going forward. There is reason, unfortunately, to be skeptical that all this talk will lead to action.

The climate crisis is not a theoretical, futuristic abstraction anywhere at this point. But it’s particularly urgent in the state of Florida. A 2018 study found that the state is already dealing with increasingly devastating hurricanes, sea level rise, and extended mosquito seasons (especially troubling given mosquitoes’ propensity to carry and spread disease), in addition to coral reef extinction and extended drought. Florida may be unrecognizable, with a minimum of a third of its land underwater, by 2100. That may even be a generous estimate—hurricanes and other extreme weather could accelerate that timeline.

DeSantis has allotted billions of dollars of government funding to climate crisis “mitigation” efforts, such as seawall building in communities exposed to rising sea levels. He has protected some public land from drilling and has promoted electric cars and buses. And unlike Joe Biden, DeSantis has expressed disapproval of fracking, though he has not explicitly fought the practice as a policy matter. This is the kind of boilerplate stuff you’d expect from a Democratic leader in a Northeastern or West Coast blue state. And it’s occurring in a state that has leaned red since 2014, with a GOP voting base that skews pretty far to the right.