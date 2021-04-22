The Tyranny of Low Climate Expectations

There’s a troubling pattern in coverage of the White House’s new emissions target, formally announced Thursday morning as part of an international climate summit. On its face, the Biden administration’s pledge to cut emissions 50 to 52 percent of 2005 levels by 2030 would seem to herald in a groundbreaking shift in climate policy in the United States: After four years in the wilderness under Donald Trump, the U.S. leadership that engineered the Paris Agreement is back on top, “cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half” as the New York Times headline put it. Is today’s announcement really so historic?

Establishing a 2030 target is important. But it’s also a basic requirement for the U.S. reentering the Paris Agreement as established in 2015 by signatories to the UN Framework Conventions on Climate Change; the 26 to 28 percent by 2025 “Nationally Determined Contribution” pledged by the Obama Administration needed to be updated for the U.S. to remain in basic compliance. That fact isn’t mentioned in either The Washington Post or CNN’s reporting, nor in the Politico piece that first reported the “ambitious” planned target earlier this week. And the target itself is lower than it appears. The UNFCCC’s own standard baseline for judging reductions is against 1990 emissions levels, not those from 2005. That means the pledge is in reality for a much more modest 43 percent reduction by 2030, the Times notes. Currently, the U.S. is on track to reduce emissions by just 12 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, according to the research firm Energy Innovation.

While outlets have reported countries being skeptical that the U.S. which reneged on both the Kyoto Protocols and Paris Agreement can be a reliable actor on climate, little of the mainstream coverage has mentioned the fact that the targets already in place don’t add up to much. In late February, the UNFCCC issued a report tallying new and updated commitments, accounting for 75 of the 191 nations signed on to the Paris Agreement, and excluding the United States and China. They found that fulfilling these targets would see global emissions decrease by just 1 percent below 2010 levels—a very, very far cry from the 45 percent global reductions needed over the next decade. As U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres put it, “governments are nowhere close to the level of ambition needed to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.”