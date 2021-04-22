The Tyranny of Low Climate Expectations

While outlets have reported countries being skeptical that the U.S., which reneged on both the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement, can be a reliable actor on climate, little of the mainstream coverage has mentioned the fact that the targets already in place don’t add up to much. In late February, the UNFCCC issued a report tallying new and updated commitments, accounting for 75 of the 191 nations signed on to the Paris Agreement, and excluding the U.S. and China. They found that fulfilling these targets would see global emissions decrease by just 1 percent below 2010 levels—a very, very far cry from the 45 percent global reductions needed over the next decade. As U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres put it, “Governments are nowhere close to the level of ambition needed to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

It’s still unclear how the U.S. would meet even its new pledge, congressional obstructionism being what it is, and given the Biden administration’s reluctance so far to tackle fossil fuel production head-on. And even the “50 percent” by 2030 goal is also far lower than what civil society groups say is the bare minimum for an equitable emissions-reduction plan. The IPCC outlines that the world will need to hit net-zero by 2050 to meet the Paris Agreement’s goals.

Even putting aside the questionable merits of “net-zero” commitments, getting there should leave space for other countries to develop, still a carbon-intensive process. The U.S. should accordingly bring down its own emissions much, much faster, while putting its considerable resources to work making a transition off fossil fuels possible for parts of the world still inordinately reliant on coal. That’s not singly a U.S. responsibility, of course. Given its historical responsibility for the crisis, though, showing a good-faith commitment on climate finance has to go beyond the hodgepodge of niche charity efforts Antony Blinken listed in his climate speech earlier this week. The White House provided few details on its intentions beyond pressuring other countries to do more. A number of global nongovernmental organizations have laid out what they called a Fair Shares Nationally Determined Contribution as a guide: To account for its historic and current role in climate change, the Fair Shares NDC stipulates, the U.S. would ideally cut its own emissions by 70 percent by 2030, and enable 125 percent reductions abroad through financing commitments on mitigation, adaptation, and recovery efforts. The recommendation proposes $800 billion as a “good faith down payment toward the U.S. fair share of international climate finance.”