The Green New Dealers Propose Their Own Infrastructure Idea: Socialize Your Energy Bill

Public utilities and coops were left out of the bargain struck at the turn of the century between private utilities and reformers. In exchange for monopolies over their service areas, investor-owned electric companies agreed to be regulated by state-level public service commissions tasked with approving rate hikes and ensuring reliable service. Regulatory capture quickly became baked into their business models of the private utilities, while many public utilities—exempted from most oversight—devolved into old boys networks with little incentive for change. In recent years, member-owners of electric cooperatives have fought to democratize them and bring fresh blood onto coop boards that seldom hold public meetings.

The resolution is also positioned as a response to climate change. In addition to attempting to provide affordable electricity and weatherization—making homes easier to cool and heat—it proposes setting a target for existing public power systems to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. It further calls for forgiving the debts that keep many electric coops, in particular, hooked on coal. The resolution explicitly mentions the role investor-owned utilities have played in exacerbating extreme weather events in Texas and California, noting the challenge today’s energy system poses for dealing with the effects of climate change, too.

It posits public ownership as a route toward more stringent oversight and public participation in clean energy procurement and deployment, and a more direct way to relief to the communities of color worst hit by energy poverty. Building public renewables, the resolution text contends, could be a way to establish “high-road labor standards” in the clean energy sector rather than simply outsourcing contracts for wind and solar to largely non-union, third party developers, as is now common. “We could make clear decisions about how fast we’re moving on projects, and about where we are investing to repair past harms,” the Next System Project’s Johanna Bozuwa, who consulted on the bill, told me by phone. “It allows us to build a much more equitable renewable energy transition, and has the potential to be much faster too.”

Public ownership, Bozuwa and other advocates argue, would also be a means of ending investor-owned utilities’ stranglehold over politics. As researchers at the Energy and Policy Institute have documented, private power providers have engaged in many of the same climate denial tactics as coal, oil and gas companies. Their influence is particularly noxious at the state level, where companies like Dominion Energy in Virginia and FirstEnergy, in Ohio, are a ubiquitous presence in state legislatures, using ratepayer money to block climate measures and pro-renewables policy. “When someone’s trying to win election or reelection and a company is offering $5,000, that can be a hard thing for people to turn down,” Bush said. “What we are trying to do here is break through the iron grip they’ve had… We have not taken money from these corporations. We are not accountable to them.”