The Green New Dealers Propose Their Own Infrastructure Idea: Socialize Your Energy Bill

More ambitious still is the resolution’s call eventually to transition off for-profit utilities entirely. The federal government would acquire them before transferring ownership over to state, local, and tribal governments, “or other appropriate scales of public ownership.” Alternatively it could use public funds to convert them to community or cooperative ownership. The resolution also suggests asserting “Federal control and ownership” over transmission lines, and giving today’s fossil fuel workers a seat at the table in deciding what an energy transition should look like.

Backing the measure, as well, is the union representing workers at the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, which is engaged in a long-running fight against austerity and the costly privatization of the island’s beleaguered public utility. Union president Angel Figueroa Jaramillo said in an emailed statement that handing the utility over to private contractor LUMA Energy “threatens the jobs and pensions of thousands of union workers and threatens to undermine Puerto Rico’s transition to an affordable, reliable, 100 percent renewable energy-based electrical grid.”

The public power demands now made by Green New Deal advocates have deep roots in that framework’s namesake. In 1932, in the wake of the implosion of a massive utility holding company empire serving 32 states, Franklin D. Roosevelt campaigned on allowing investor-owned utilities to be brought under public ownership. As he told a crowd in Oregon just a month before the election, “where a community—a city or county or a district—is not satisfied with the service rendered or the rates charged by the private utility, it has the undeniable basic right, as one of its functions of government … to set up, after a fair referendum to its voters has been had, its own governmentally owned and operated service.” Amid fierce opposition from energy barons, the New Deal brought power to most of the 90 percent of farms and rural homes that lacked electricity in the lead-up to the Great Depression, via the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Rural Electrification Administration.