Killing Coal, Keeping Dakota Access, and America’s Doomed Climate Politics

Last Friday was a busy, confusing day on the climate front in America. First, in the morning, the Group of Seven—consisting of the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Italy, and Germany—released a 26-page communiqué outlining their commitment to mitigating climate change. Among the available routes highlighted by the global powers included a coalition-wide promise to phase out state subsidies for coal production. “We stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now and commit to take concrete steps towards an absolute end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021,” the nations wrote.

Then, later that afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg handed down a much-anticipated ruling in the ongoing Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL) saga. Boasberg found that, while the pipeline is currently operating without a valid environmental review as necessitated by federal policy and against the express wishes of three tribal nations along its path, the legal team representing the tribes was not able to prove that DAPL’s continued use met the threshold of being an active threat to their communities. (A point that could be proven if a proper environmental impact statement and tribal consultation was actually pursued and completed by the federal government.) Instead, an exasperated Boasberg said that his hands were tied, and pointed the finger at the Army Corps of Engineers and its repeated refusal to take a stance on DAPL. “Its chosen course has instead been—and continues to be—one of inaction,” Boasberg wrote in his decision. “Whatever the reason, the practical consequences of the Corps’ stasis on this question of heightened political controversy are manifest: the continued flow of oil through a pipeline that lacks the necessary federal authorization to cross a key waterway of agricultural, industrial, and religious importance to several Indian Tribes.” Or, to translate: The Corps—and by proxy, the White House—could have called for the pipeline to be shut down while the new environmental review is obtained at any point over the last five months. Instead, it stood by and let the oil flow.

Reading Boasberg’s ruling in conjunction with the G7 communiqué, it’s hard to find a better pairing that exemplifies the crossroads facing the United States. Following the Trump administration, which did everything possible to alert other global actors to its apathy toward the climate crisis, the Biden administration’s initial run of executive orders and agency directives, among them the decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, indicated to some that the White House might actually be up for taking the necessary, radical action to stave off the carbon-induced warming of the planet. Viewed in a vacuum, the G7 announcement, and the American federal government’s willingness to take a public, active stance on killing coal, was another mark in Biden’s favor. But on closer read, the hedging in the G7 document’s language— “concrete steps towards an absolute end to new direct government support”—also mirrors the wishy-washy approach that has been provoking increasing levels of frustration and derision when it comes to Biden’s climate policy. And as the Army Corps’ continued hands-off approach to DAPL proves, every time the administration self-imposes these limitations on itself, only the people most in need of help wind up being hurt.