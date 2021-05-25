Killing Coal, Keeping Dakota Access, and America’s Doomed Climate Politics

Reading Boasberg’s ruling in conjunction with the G7 communiqué, it’s hard to find a better pairing that exemplifies the crossroads facing the U.S. Following the Trump administration, which did everything possible to alert other global actors to its apathy toward the climate crisis, the Biden administration’s initial run of executive orders and agency directives, among them the decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, indicated to some that the White House might actually be up for taking the necessary, radical action to stave off the carbon-induced warming of the planet. Viewed in a vacuum, the G7 announcement, and the American federal government’s willingness to take a public, active stance on killing coal, was another mark in Biden’s favor. But on closer read, the hedging in the G7 document’s language—“concrete steps towards an absolute end to new direct government support”—also mirrors the wishy-washy approach that has been provoking increasing levels of frustration and derision when it comes to Biden’s climate policy. And as the Army Corps’ continued hands-off approach to DAPL proves, every time the administration imposes these limitations on itself, only the people most in need of help wind up being hurt.

Earlier last week, the Henry Kissinger–founded International Energy Agency, based in Paris, stunned many in the climate and energy policy fields by stating the obvious and announcing that, by its own measure, “There is no need for investment in new fossil fuel supply.” As my colleague Kate Aronoff wrote following its release, the shockwaves rippling from the IEA’ s report stemmed from the fact that the agency was willing to take several steps beyond the mark being currently set by the planet’s major political powers.

Unlike Spain’s recently passed ban on the national production of all fossil fuels and its concurrent commitment to cut fossil fuel use almost entirely within the next two decades, the IEA’s decision was not a country with limited drilling interests enacting a mostly symbolic (but still welcome) piece of climate legislation. This was an institution regularly regarded as a bastion of incrementalism saying what too many seem scared to admit: It’s time to stop greenlighting new fossil fuel projects, and it’s past time to shut the most egregious ones (coal) down.