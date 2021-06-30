The Rise of the Very Online Novel

Lockwood joined Twitter in May 2011. That year, she also placed poems in Poetry and The New Yorker, the peak of institutional credibility, but the social network is where she developed both her sensibility and her audience (currently over 96,000 followers). She is fluent in the morass of images, references, and jokes that have accrued over the past two decades of forums, MySpace, Facebook, and Twitter: LOLcats, Dril tweets, Trolley Problem diagrams, and money printers going brrrr. A whole generation has grown up steeped in this reservoir of culture—a common language that we riff on and remix daily, online and off.

Tweets as a genre don’t age well, but some of Lockwood’s seem worthy of preservation, excised from their original context in the feed and given explanatory museum labels. On January 9, 2013, she tagged The Paris Review’s account in a tweet and asked, without punctuation: “So is Paris any good or not”. In a handful of words, it illustrates how social media turned old-school literary prestige into a punch line. Lockwood plays an unknowing internet rando who can occupy the same no-longer-rarefied space of publishing as the mid-century magazine, since we’re all yelling into the same semipublic square. In 2012, the digital art archive Rhizome collected Lockwood’s “Sexts” series of tweets. One sticks in mind many years after I first encountered it: “I am a living male turtleneck. You are an art teacher in winter. You put your whole head through me.” This is vintage Lockwood: animism, eroticism, and absurdity, equal parts surrealist subconscious and vernacular Americana, stretched to the limits of grammar. Lockwood is a gonzo practitioner of language, huffing commas.

The impulse behind No One Is Talking About This is to try to capture and memorialize this volatile and evanescent mode of expression, with its references both obscure and shared by millions. The novel revolves around “the portal,” an internetlike construct that is both a condensation of all that exists and a sucking void that denatures anything around it. In a way, the portal is the setting; it’s the fourth word in the book and persists as a constant backdrop, both spatial and psychological. The unnamed main character is a famous writer whose work blossomed on the internet, who participates in panels and gives readings abroad, and she spends the first half of the book documenting the experience of the 2000s internet, a literary project that is described within the text: “How will we preserve it for the future—how it felt, to be a man around the turn of the century posting increasing amounts of his balls online?” In disembodied fragments of thought, anecdote, and piercing observation, we get glimpses of her life, like unsigned blog posts on an obscure website, unified primarily by Lockwood’s mellifluous tone.