The Rise of the Very Online Novel

If an experience occurs online, how much of an experience is it really? The sociologist Nathan Jurgenson has used the phrase “digital dualism” to critique the fallacy that what happens online is less real than what happens in the analog world. A looming sense of unreality informs the notion that a friendship conducted over social media means less than a face-to-face conversation, or that online harassment isn’t as harmful as its in-person equivalent. Physical experience is seen as authentic, and frequently recommended as a break from the mediation and falseness of digital communication.



No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood Buy on Bookshop

This problem—call it the falsity of the screen—has also posed a problem in fiction. Over the last decade, novelists have struggled with the feeling that the internet is the opposite of narrative. The narrator of Jenny Offill’s Weather (2020) disdains social networks: “I don’t use any of them because they make me feel too squirrelly. Or not exactly squirrelly, more like a rat who can’t stop pushing a lever.” Adam, the protagonist of Ben Lerner’s Leaving the Atocha Station (2011), uses online chat, but it dulls even the most shocking experiences: His friend recounts the random tragedy of watching a woman drown while swimming in a river, telling the story through an instant-message conversation replete with interrupted messages and connection problems. The digital medium makes the horror seem less acute and underlines Adam’s alienation from his own surroundings. The lovers in Sally Rooney’s novels pour out their feelings over email, but sense there is something missing. The narrator of Lauren Oyler’s Fake Accounts (2021) is obsessed with social media and dating sites, constantly checking her profile and messages, and yet the main action of the book—her boyfriend’s faking of his own death and the narrator’s darkly whimsical sojourn in Berlin in the aftermath—lies in physical events.

The writers who have so far come closest to capturing the feel of the internet in their books have channeled its chaos and incoherence. Kate Zambreno’s Drifts (2020) is a fragmented novel, whose narrator is obsessed with YouTube videos and self-googling. “There appears to be a vast referentiality everywhere,” she senses with a tinge of alarm. Olivia Laing’s Crudo (2018), perhaps the most raw and grating example of internet autofiction, is a collage of current events, Kathy Acker pastiche, a marriage story, and the clash of the established artist’s need for calm contemplation against the chaos of social media. Social media is an addiction, curse, and accomplice for the protagonist: “She picked up her laptop and leafed through the internet. Almost immediately two things annoyed her.” Twitter and Trump might be the book’s twin villains, each enabled by the other. Yet the fractures and displacements of the internet are what dress up Laing’s novel into something more than anecdotes about wedding planning, vacations, and the transatlantic bohemian lifestyle.