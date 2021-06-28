The People vs. Agent Orange Exposes a Mass Poisoning in Plain Sight

In 1975, shortly after moving to Oregon’s Siuslaw National Forest, Carol Van Strum began seeing tank trucks and helicopters spraying something pungent. “No one knew what they were spraying, or what it was for,” she recalled. “A lot of people just assumed, ‘It’s the government doing it, it must be okay.’” It wasn’t. Van Strum’s garden wilted. Her children became sick. Then her dog died. Around the region, women experienced a startling uptick in miscarriages. Fauns were born with no eyes, and frogs were found with extra limbs.

As the damning new PBS documentary The People vs. Agent Orange chronicles, the community soon discovered that the United States Forest Service was showering them with a dangerous herbicide. Known technically as 2,4,5-T, it was one of two key ingredients in the devilish defoliant U.S. forces had layered over much of Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. In 1971, the military had halted the use of the chemical in reaction to growing public health concerns, yet now, just a few years later, a government agency was deploying a similar cocktail domestically.

Infuriated, and unwilling to let this mass poisoning go unchecked, Van Strum co-founded an activist group, Citizens Against Toxic Sprays, which undertook a community-wide public health survey and, in 1977, secured a temporary injunction against the use of 2,4,5-T. The group also forged bonds with other affected communities, including a town in Idaho where herbicide workers were suffering strange ailments. Some, they learned, even had deformed sperm. Yet just as the grassroots movement was gaining momentum, it was aggressively undermined. Mysterious men in suits trailed activists and tapped their phones. One woman’s home was broken into and all the survey data stored there stolen. Renee Stringham, a physician and an early opponent of the Oregon spraying, recalled being visited by two such men who, in the course of a strange conversation, ominously asked, “Do you know at all times where your children are?”