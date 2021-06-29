Can Zola Capture the Delights of A’Ziah King’s Twitter Saga?

If you tried removing from Hollywood history any film that portrayed or otherwise depended on selling sex, there might not be a whole lot left. But the framing is all; it helps, when using sex for entertainment, to wrap a bit of critique around it. In my favorite Barbara Stanwyck vehicle, Baby Face (1933), which for 70 years after its initial release was accessible only in censored form, the protagonist, Lily Powers, pimped out by her father since her early teens to the patrons of his small-town speakeasy, follows the advice of an avuncular Nietz­sche aficionado and starts taking charge of her own (inevitable) exploitation. After hopping a freight train to New York City with a friend, Lily makes her way, man by man, into a job and up the ranks—shots pan up the building’s exterior to mark her rise—riding out and even capitalizing on the ensuing scandals, accruing cash and other goodies, and, ultimately, finding love, with a husband who’s capable of admiring her savoir faire.

When Baby Face fell victim to the Hays Code in 1934, the most blatant cuts and alterations were not aimed at the sexual subject matter per se (without which there’d really be no plot at all): It was Nietzsche and the happy ending that got the chop—as the butchered version spelled out, “there is a right way and a wrong way” to seek one’s fortune, and since Lily made hers the wrong way, she could not be allowed to keep it.

Between that era of economic desperation and this one, the line on what’s too explicit for mainstream film has of course moved very far, and yet unspoken rules still govern portrayals of sex for profit: The sexually appealing characters shouldn’t have too much fun for too long, make too much money, or enjoy too much comradeship among their ranks. The generally buoyant, sweet, sympathetic tone of Lorene Scafaria’s 2019 Hustlers, based on a real-life group of strippers who drugged and ripped off their Wall Street clients, felt like something of a departure—a pole-dancing crime caper that was really a high-femme love story. And Janicza Bravo’s Zola, which she wrote with the playwright Jeremy O. Harris based on A’Ziah “Zola” King’s intricate, dramatic 2015 viral Twitter thread, at first promises to be more like Hustlers than the movies that came before: a summer romp in which the women like themselves and one another, and the audience roots for them to make off with as much cash as they can. Without the industry censorship of old, there’s little to hold these characters back—except, that is, for the strictures of social media.