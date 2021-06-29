Can Zola Capture the Delights of A’Ziah King’s Twitter Saga?

Despite its pleasurably deranging source material, you can detect an oddly cautious, taming impulse at work in Zola. When Stefani gets a few minutes to tell her side, she’s presented as a narrator not just unreliable but ludicrous. We are encouraged throughout to identify only with Zola, so that after the reckless, giddy opening, Paige is reduced to handling a long series of discomforts and irritations with the grace a reasonable person might imagine falling back on if accidentally trafficked by a bunch of incompetents. An everywoman trapped in an awkward situation, Zola doesn’t do any sex work beyond stripping, but she doesn’t express judgment of those who do: It’s left conveniently unresolved whether she’s refusing because the arrangements are tawdry and unprofessional, or because she has ruled it out on principle. Zola never does or says anything offensive or unsympathetic.

The engine of the plot and the film’s comic energy thus rely on everyone else: the men, either violent, pathetic, stupid, or all of the above, and the gleefully destructive white woman. Stefani isn’t so much a character as an effect. Possible motivations are suggested (she can’t escape X’s clutches; she needs money for her child back home), but all feel unconvincing, only offered up, as if in quotes, for a few minutes at a time whenever she needs to talk or cry her way out of trouble. Her intuitive cunning serves no larger purpose: It emerges that she routinely tricks women into doing sex work with her, yet she charges far less than she could and makes no effort to hold on to any of the money; she keeps her boyfriend around, though he’s ineffectual and must be constantly soothed. In a sense, Keough gets to play the film’s presiding artist, an imp of the perverse who sets things in motion just to see what might happen.

In real life, of course, Zola is the artist, who posted and deleted her story twice before figuring out how to punch it up so everyone would pay attention, who made up some of the juiciest details—including a surprise defenestration—to heighten the drama, while still keeping her own character free of any liability. Where the script allows, the charismatic Paige conveys that inventiveness and will. Yet the film, while often glorious fun, doesn’t always live up to the chaotic thrill of the social media drama it came from, the artful unpredictability, the warring personae, the tension between the tricked-innocent Zola of the story and the puppet master so thoroughly enjoying telling it. Whereas the production code censors toned down the triumphant shrewdness of Baby Face’s heroine, the Zola of Zola has edited herself before posting. That might be why the movie, after its spectacular denouement, doesn’t have much of an ending. Not old-fashioned enough to slip into a morality tale, it nonetheless won’t quite let you feel you’re watching a woman get away with something.