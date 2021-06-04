United Airlines’ Supersonic Jet Is a Bad Idea

United Airlines announced this week that it will purchase at least 15 supersonic Overture jets, at $200 million a pop, from a startup called Boom, which—having yet to put a single one of its fast new planes in the sky—aims to start ferrying loads of up to 88 business class passengers between major cities by the end of the decade. The International Council on Clean Transportation, or ICCT, estimates that supersonic jets are five to seven times as carbon-intensive as traditional planes. Improbably, Boom and United are each marketing this new era of supersonic travel as a climate innovation. They’ve pledged their planes will be “net-zero carbon from day one,” whatever that means.

On some level, Boom and United seem to recognize that they need to sell their shiny new jets as climate-friendly, even when the evidence suggests they will be anything but. Airlines publicly angsted about the rise of flight-shaming even before Covid-19 ground travel to a virtual standstill last year. As it picks back up, those worries haven’t gone away. Yet the question of how these companies plan to make good on their climate promises skirts past a more basic one: Why are they making these extra resource-intensive jets at all?

As part of its goal to be “100% green” by 2050, Boom reportedly plans to work with Prometheus Fuels to capture carbon and turn it into jet fuel, a process that is not currently feasible at any meaningful scale. Overture crafts plan to “accommodate” the use of so-called “sustainable aviation fuels,” or SAFs, an umbrella term referring to a number of jet fuels with lower carbon footprints. That does not mean they will actually run entirely on these fuels. As pointed out by Dan Rutherford of the ICCT, doing so would likely mean exhausting the available supplies of alternative fuels. In 2020, those accounted for just 0.05 percent of total supplies. United’s 15 supersonic jets could eat up the entirety of the EU’s synthetic fuel supply in 2030 twice over. The airline’s own use of SAFs, climate analyst Ketan Joshi notes, has fallen since 2016 from 0.031 percent to 0.028 percent as its emissions have ballooned. As Rutherford previously observed, the International Air Transport Association—a trade lobby—aimed to use 6 percent alternative jet fuels by 2020. The industry ended up using just 0.25 percent last year. What’s more, the noncarbon greenhouse gas emissions of supersonic flight could be enormous. Given the already monumental task of greening existing air travel, why add an even more polluting fleet to the mix?