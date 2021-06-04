United Airlines’ Supersonic Jet Is a Bad Idea

As part of its goal to be “100% green” by 2050, Boom reportedly plans to work with Prometheus Fuels to capture carbon and turn it into jet fuel, a process that is not currently feasible at any meaningful scale. Overture crafts plan to “accommodate” the use of so-called “sustainable aviation fuels,” or SAFs, an umbrella term referring to a number of jet fuels with lower carbon footprints. That does not mean they will actually run entirely on these fuels. As pointed out by Dan Rutherford of the ICCT, doing so would likely mean exhausting the available supplies of alternative fuels. In 2020, those accounted for just 0.05 percent of total supplies. United’s 15 supersonic jets could eat up the entirety of the EU’s synthetic fuel supply in 2030 twice over. The airline’s own use of SAFs, climate analyst Ketan Joshi notes, has fallen since 2016 from 0.031 percent to 0.028 percent as its emissions have ballooned. As Rutherford previously observed, the International Air Transport Association—a trade lobby—aimed to use 6 percent alternative jet fuels by 2020. The industry ended up using just 0.25 percent last year. What’s more, the noncarbon greenhouse gas emissions of supersonic flight could be enormous. Given the already monumental task of greening existing air travel, why add an even more polluting fleet to the mix?

Essentially, because some very rich people (read: Boom’s investors) think it would be cool. And they have more cash than ever to throw at shiny new toys. Who, after all, urgently needs to get from Newark to London in three and a half hours, if not a fabulously wealthy investment banker or pharmaceutical executive? Who can pay the roughly $6,000 per ticket needed to do so? Even that price seems optimistic: Tickets on the Concorde—the now-defunct supersonic jets that operated until 2003—ran at a cool $12,900 in 2020 dollars. And while it was a deadly crash that finally grounded those planes, aviation journalist Seth Miller writes that its operators had long had trouble coaxing enough corporations to pay for their employees to take faster, far costlier flights. Given the more widespread use of videoconferencing through the pandemic, filling up an entire supersonic cabin could be an even tougher sell now.

Like Tesla and the Concorde—both made possible by generous public sector support—Boom is best understood as a public-private partnership. The company’s board members, according to its fact sheet, include individuals from both major military contractors like Boeing and Lockheed Martin and the Department of Defense. Among its first major customers is the U.S. Air Force, with which it is “developing custom Overture configurations for government executive transport.” U.S. airlines received generous bailouts over the last year, all after having poured 96 percent of their free cash flow into stock buybacks that padded shareholder pockets: United alone got $7.7 billion. Thanks to diligent organizing by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, those bailouts were tied to ensuring that workers could stay on the payroll. Republicans struck down a union-backed proposal also to tie them to modest emissions reductions.