The Democrats Successfully Crafted a Bipartisan Bill. It’s a Failure in Every Way.

Shortly after the American Rescue Plan passed in March, Schumer decided not to focus on climate legislation and instead to eke out a bipartisan victory via an anti-China bill. The idea was to wrap independently popular industrial policy in the language of great power rivalry—or, in other words, to offer Republicans some jingoism in exchange for their support for greenish manufacturing. More overtly hawkish measures from Senator Robert Menendez’s Strategic Competition Act were folded into the 2,400-page final bill, too. It tracks with recent moves from the Biden administration, which backed the package early on. As Kurt Campbell, the National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, said recently of the U.S.-China relationship, “The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end.… The dominant paradigm is going to be competition.” So what have Democrats gotten in exchange for embracing this manifest destiny nationalism?

Not much. One component is likely to end up as a $10 billion giveaway to Jeff Bezos’s spaceship company. Another hands a $52 million blank check to microchip manufacturers. Republicans were able to whittle the bill’s most promising components—$100 billion for the National Science Foundation, for instance—down to a pittance. Even foreign policy hawks were disappointed by the resulting package, though they arguably won more than those pushing for it in hopes of beefing up R&D. If the bill becomes law, federal employees would be barred from downloading TikTok, and national security officials would be tasked with collecting intel on Chinese influence in the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the United Nations, and the World Trade Organization. Another provision promotes a space race between the two countries, commercializing low-orbit spaceflight. If Schumer was attempting to play 12-dimensional chess with this package, he lost.

Reaching bipartisan agreement on the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act has not bred goodwill for future deals. Neither has it given voters a clear reason to believe that Democratic rule will make their lives better. If anything, the bill has created a wealth of opportunities for Republicans to extract giveaways for their donors. It does not make climate policy more likely, particularly given how much time Schumer burned to make it happen. Negotiations over the infrastructure package between Biden and a Republican group led by West Virginia Republican Shelly Moore Capito have broken down, as the president embarks on a new round of talks with centrists from both parties. White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy is already downplaying hopes that key climate provisions will get included in an infrastructure deal.