Make Vladimir Putin Boring Again

President Biden is not the source of this twenty-first century Russia hysteria. Yet it has touched his career at many points. He was the Vice President in 2016 and is intimately familiar with the details of Russian meddling, which was directed at his party’s candidate in the presidential election. His son was the target of Trump’s Ukraine misadventures, and to the degree that Russia sought to help Trump in the 2020 election, it also aimed to harm Biden’s prospects. In the face of this brazen and bizarre onslaught, Biden has maintained admirable equanimity, even if he has referred publicly to Putin as a “thug” and a “killer.” Biden has scrupulously kept his distance from the whole Trump soap opera. This has served him well. When he meets with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, he should stick to his tendency not to personalize policy. In fact, he should go one step further: He should do what he can to make the meeting as boring as possible. By doing so, it will be a step in the direction of decoupling foreign policy from domestic politics, at least where Russia is concerned.

Biden faces a U.S.-Russian relationship riven by rival interests and worldviews. While there are a few areas of potential agreement—nuclear arms control and non-proliferation, addressing climate change in the Arctic, and moving beyond the COVID-19 pandemic all come to mind—these points of affinity are overshadowed by clashing interests. Seen from Washington, Russia has violated the sovereignty of several countries (Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia). It has rescued the blood-thirsty tyrant, Bashar al-Assad, in Syria. It regularly uses its intelligence services and media apparatus to meddle in U.S. and European politics, and it both embodies and promotes an authoritarian form of government. Meanwhile, in the Kremlin’s telling, the United States has been an irresponsible steward of global affairs at least since the Iraq War of 2003. It exploited Russian weakness to enlarge NATO to the East, and under the guise of promoting democracy, it is trying to ring Russia with pro-American clients with an ultimate goal of ousting Putin from power. Hence, each country has come to believe it must contain the other.

Alternate worldviews help to explain these colliding interests. The United States sees itself as the guarantor of a rules-based liberal international system, having interpreted the revolutions of 1989 as a validation of the American model and of a particular international order established after 1945. The great confidence with which the United States expanded this order in the 1990s has dissipated, and Trump tried unsuccessfully to replace it with a more zero-sum vision of great-power competition. Now, the Biden administration sees its task as restoration, perhaps less sweeping and less universal than was hoped for earlier, but no less urgent or necessary a project today than it was in 1945.