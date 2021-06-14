The Sleazy Story of How Biogen’s New Alzheimer’s Snake Oil Got Approved

Once a drug is submitted to the FDA, their independent expert panel—around one-quarter of which resigned last week in the wake of the Aduhelm fiasco—reviews the data to make a recommendation. In this case, Kesselheim and his fellow advisors argued that Aduhelm should be given the heave-ho. They had a strong basis for making that determination: an incomplete clinical trial that yielded barely perceptible improvement, outweighed by a significant danger to patients, who would require more extensive monitoring while on the medication than they would otherwise. The FDA, however, disagreed, and in an end-run around the the advisory board, they approved the drug using an easier regulatory pathway carved out in 2016 by the 21st Century Cures Act. The FDA defended their decision by arguing that Aduhelm’s results are promising enough to make the drug widely available to the public while Biogen performs yet another trial (and charging desperate patients $55,000 per year as it does so).

Biogen has until 2029 to complete that promised trial, and a cynical person might note that the FDA’s arrangement will allow Biogen to collect bajillions of dollars in the meantime—a sweet deal that guards against the somewhat rare occasion where the FDA revokes its prior approval should better evidence for Aduhelm’s efficacy never emerge. As Kesselheim argued on Twitter, “accelerated approval is not supposed to be the backup that you use when your clinical trial data are not good enough for regular approval.” Yet more and more drug companies have capitalized on abbreviated regulatory pathways in recent years—for reasons that don’t always seem scientifically sound. And while it’s impossible to pinpoint the exact reasons the agency makes any given decision, it’s easy to make a case that the needs and wants of a profit-hungry drug industry has something to do with it. Patient advocacy groups like UsAgainstAlzheimer’s and the Alzheimer’s Association, who take funding from Biogen and other pharmaceutical companies, campaign powerfully for the FDA to approve these drugs and bring them to market; the so-called “revolving door” between the FDA and Big Pharma executive offices rarely stops spinning.

Once a dud drug gets approved, the United States does something that most other countries do not: It effectively allows the manufacturer to unilaterally name its price. In the case of Biogen’s Alzheimers gambit, the company landed on $55,000 for a year’s course of Aduhelm, all for a drug that may not do anything besides make desperately sick people’s brains swollen. Most Alzheimer’s patients are on Medicare, a program that is legally barred from negotiating a better price and which charges patients a 20% coinsurance. That puts them on the hook for up to $11,000 of the list price, an outlandish sum. Some patients get covered through Medicaid—a state-level program whose costs could also swell because of Aduhelm. Still more patients use Medigap, a supplementary private insurance that will also, in all likelihood, become more expensive across the board because of Biogen’s shenanigans. Because Medicare typically covers any FDA-approved treatment, it’s unclear how they’ll cope with the cost surge that Aduhelm’s approval will engender. Some forecasts predict that Aduhelm alone will double the amount that Part B spends on drugs.