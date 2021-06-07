Many More Americans Would Be Vaccinated if Our Health Care System Wasn’t So Terrifying

You can’t exactly blame her for believing this to be true. As it happens, patients across the country have been slapped with coronavirus-related medical bills throughout the pandemic, sometimes getting hit with steep charges for testing and treatment in spite of Congress’s mandates. And even though restrictions on billing patients were tightened even further for the rollout of vaccinations, anecdotal reports of patients receiving bills for their shots are common enough that the Department of Health and Human Services has publicly asked to be notified of violations. Even if such events are rare, the startlingly widespread concern about it poses an undeniable threat to public health—and is just the latest illustration of the havoc wrought by a health care system that millions of people are too terrified to use.

The widespread fear of staggeringly high costs has a dramatic impact on practically every facet of the health care system, even after the implementation of the so-called Affordable Care Act. Nearly 10 percent of Americans remain uninsured, nearly three-fourths of whom cite cost as the reason why. One in three people report skipping care due to financial concerns, and two-thirds say they couldn’t afford a bill over $1,000.

The threat of losing health insurance—and presumed subsequent exposure to pricy COBRA premiums or out-of-pocket payments—keeps one in every six workers tethered to a job they’d otherwise leave. Co-pays and deductibles push patients away from getting vital care and have been linked to delayed treatment for breast cancer. Forty-one percent of nonelderly adults have reported struggling with medical bills or debt, and around half of medical debt-holders default. Unpaid medical bills can tank credit reports, funnel patients into collections, or pit them against hospitals in court. Medical debt is among the leading drivers of personal bankruptcy and other long-term detriments to a patient’s financial and emotional stability for years after it’s incurred.