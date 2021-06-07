Many More Americans Would Be Vaccinated if Our Health Care System Wasn’t So Terrifying

Several months into the largest mass vaccination campaign in U.S. history, nearly half the country’s residents have yet to get a shot. While pollsters and journalists have strained to sort that cohort into subgroups, based loosely on varying degrees of persuadability—anti-vax diehards slotted into one box; patients concerned about deaths linked to the Johnson & Johnson formula slotted into another—a somewhat unexpected obstacle has emerged that deserves attention. Though Congress passed legislation mandating that Covid-19 vaccines be free at the point of use for all U.S. residents, around one-third of unvaccinated people cited fear of cost as a significant reason they’ve yet to get the jab. Even worse, it’s a barrier for people who seem to genuinely want it: a full 45 percent of those stipulating that they hope to get it “as soon as possible,” compared to only 19 percent of those resolutely opposed.

Per a follow-up report in The New York Times, this phenomenon isn’t solely ascribable to ignorance about the mandate against cost-sharing. Apparently, many people do know that the jabs are supposed to be free. They just don’t believe it. As one still unvaccinated 42-year-old put it, “This is America—your health care is not free.… I just feel like that is how the vaccination process is going to go. They’re going to try to capitalize on it.”

You can’t exactly blame her for believing this to be true. As it happens, patients across the country have been slapped with coronavirus-related medical bills throughout the pandemic, sometimes getting hit with steep charges for testing and treatment in spite of Congress’s mandates. And even though restrictions on billing patients were tightened even further for the rollout of vaccinations, anecdotal reports of patients receiving bills for their shots are common enough that the Department of Health and Human Services has publicly asked to be notified of violations. Even if such events are rare, the startlingly widespread concern about it poses an undeniable threat to public health—and is just the latest illustration of the havoc wrought by a health care system that millions of people are too terrified to use.