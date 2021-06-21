What Made Gilded Age Politics So Acrimonious?

For this reason alone, Jon Grinspan’s nuanced and engaging study, The Age of Acrimony, is a welcome addition to the vast body of historical interpretations of what the Gilded Age meant for the erratic quest to fulfill the American nation’s democratic promise. Against the notion that our political system was, under the combined pressures of industrialism, urbanization, racial suppression, farm and labor insurgencies, and nativist backlash, evolving into a giant rolling shakedown administered at the behest of this or that powerful and conspiratorial faction, The Age of Acrimony stresses the broader currents of change in American mass politics. A sober inventory of the era’s signature political battles shows, as Grinspan writes, that the Gilded Age’s “fantastic number of scams and schemes … were outweighed by the votes and passions of tens of millions of citizens who had a greater cumulative impact.”

What makes these struggles so hard to parse for many historians is the glum verdict they delivered on small-d democracy in America: It appeared not only to be in disrepair but to be moving in reverse. “Massive public participation made it harder, not easier, to tackle the inequities of [the] era,” Grinspan, a curator of political history at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American history, writes. “It was an engaged majority, not scheming minorities, that made politics so fascinating and frustrating.” Indeed, as the election cycles of the Gilded Age produced historic levels of voter participation, the specter of abuse and corruption in high office loomed ever larger—producing at the end of the age’s great conflagrations a mordant Progressive consensus that the best remedy for the ills of democracy was to engineer a new society that relied a lot less on it.



The era’s embrace of popular self-rule started, plainly enough, with the truly epic battle to win the franchise for the freedmen (as they were then known) emancipated from slavery during the Civil War. The bill that set in motion the eventual ratification of the Fifteenth Amendment to the Constitution won passage in the House of Representatives even before the conclusion of the Civil War—and as Grinspan notes, it was an affirmation of the great rising power of the industrial North: “Never in American history, except possibly for the Virginians of the founding generation, was one bloc so dominant as the postwar northern Republicans.” The first census after the war disclosed that three-fourths of the U.S. population lived outside the former Confederacy, and this demographic trend made itself felt in Congress, with northern Republicans claiming 70 percent of seats in 1865, and 80 percent a few years later. This broad political dynamic rendered the question of voting rights for freed male slaves and their descendants not simply a moral mandate but a prudent and calculating political one, since four million additional votes concentrated in the South promised to further consolidate Republican dominance in national politics.