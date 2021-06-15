When the Government Supported Writers

Like their boss, the employees were not exactly company men (although they were, for the most part, white men). Borchert emphasizes the ideological diversity among 1930s reformers: “trustbusters and Bryanite agrarians and classical laissez-faire Democrats and progressive Republicans and assorted socialists, mingling with the usual careerists and patronage seekers.” Eventually, Alsberg got the D.C. office upgraded, taking over the mansion of a prominent family who owned The Washington Post but had fallen on hard times and were forced to rent it to the government. The image of scruffy writers reading copies of the New Masses with their feet on the furniture delighted supporters of the New Deal and infuriated the aristocrats of the old order.

The artists employed by the FWP were writers in a very broad sense: They were hotel clerks who composed poetry between check-ins, ad men, and some who already had national profiles. One man came to the D.C. office telling FWP employees that he was a “twenty-pound poet.” Responding to their quizzical expressions, he explained that he had a 20-pound suitcase filled with poems he hoped to publish through the new department. The FWP used experience to decide which writers should be managers and which should join the rank and file. Those in need of relief were officially unemployed knowledge workers who could be supported with jobs, while more experienced writers were hired in smaller numbers as editors without having to show they were in poverty. The system tended to turn more credentialed and educated creatives into gatekeepers for semi-professionals, although some of the “bosses” came from uniquely hardscrabble backgrounds, reflecting the spirit of the times.

Vardis Fisher, the editor of the Idaho guide, was one such outsider who, despite holding a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago, was not a member of the literati. He came from a family of rural homesteaders near the Snake River and found his way to high school and university by intense autodidacticism and voracious reading. His first wife killed herself in front of him and their children when he announced he was leaving her, and his work often reflected a deep sense of melancholy. After teaching at a number of universities, he was relieved to return to Idaho in order to work for the FWP. Like many writers of the time, he was finding a uniquely Western literary style that celebrated grand open spaces without cowboy sentimentality (a trait passed on to his student Wallace Stegner). In the Idaho guide, which he wrote nearly single-handedly in a frenzy of trips around the state, he begins with an arresting first paragraph, unusual for a guidebook. “The lusty and profane extremes” of the American frontier, he wrote,