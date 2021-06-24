Being Vaccinated Isn’t a Private Matter. It’s Everyone’s Business.

For one, it suggests the equivocator is either vaccinated and wants to hide it or is unvaccinated and doesn’t want to own up. In either scenario, dodging the question clearly signals that vaccination status is somehow worthy of secrecy—and that talking openly about it is somehow taboo.

But talking about the vaccine is a vital public health activity. There are no forced vaccinations or legal requirements that people report their vaccination status (claims that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act prevents private companies, schools, or airlines from asking are false). Our vaccination drive is voluntary. It therefore hinges on people electing to get the shot. So far, 150 million people have done so—about 45 percent of the total population, and 56 percent of adults, are fully vaccinated.

Having serviced those most eager and able to get the shot, the question is now how to reach the vaccine-hesitant—who are vulnerable to the new, more contagious Delta variant. The answer is multifaceted, Jennifer Reich, a University of Colorado sociologist and expert in vaccine hesitancy, told me. “Just because someone isn’t sure about vaccines doesn’t mean they’re conspiracy theorists,” she said.

Unvaccinated adults in the United States are not a monolithic bloc. Hard-core, conspiracy-fueled anti-vaxxers are only one segment of this population. For some, vaccine resistance is related to a general mistrust of the medical system. Low-income workers might hesitate to get the vaccine out of fear that the shot’s knockout side effects will cost them sick days they can’t afford to take. Some people are concerned about the vaccine’s impact on fertility, while others are waiting to have access to it from a place they trust or can easily travel to, like their doctor’s office or workplace. Many of those who wanted to “wait and see” earlier in the rollout are now coming around, recent polling indicates.