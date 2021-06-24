Being Vaccinated Isn’t a Private Matter. It’s Everyone’s Business.

Having serviced those most eager and able to get the shot, the question is now how to reach the vaccine-hesitant—who are vulnerable to the new, more contagious Delta variant. The answer is multifaceted, Jennifer Reich, a University of Colorado sociologist and expert in vaccine hesitancy, told me. “Just because someone isn’t sure about vaccines doesn’t mean they’re conspiracy theorists,” she said.

Unvaccinated adults in the United States are not a monolithic bloc. Hard-core, conspiracy-fueled anti-vaxxers are only one segment of this population. For some, vaccine resistance is related to a general mistrust of the medical system. Low-income workers might hesitate to get the vaccine out of fear that the shot’s knockout side effects will cost them sick days they can’t afford to take. Some people are concerned about the vaccine’s impact on fertility, while others are waiting to have access to it from a place they trust or can easily travel to, like their doctor’s office or workplace. Many of those who wanted to “wait and see” earlier in the rollout are now coming around, recent polling indicates.

The next phase of our vaccine rollout depends on understanding and addressing the varied reasons people might avoid vaccines. However, Caplan said, “we can’t get anywhere if people won’t tell us.” And when public figures hedge about their own vaccination status, it gives permission for everyone else to retreat and helps stigmatize the subject at a crucial time when open, nuanced conversations are a critical public health tool.