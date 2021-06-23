Dismantle the NCAA

This week, the Supreme Court struck a blow for the unpaid professional athletes who pretend to be amateurs so they can play on college teams. In NCAA v. Alston, the high court ruled unanimously that the National Collegiate Athletic Association may not impose certain limits on what colleges, with a broad wink to their alumni, call “education-related benefits.”

The decision is a likely prelude to a Supreme Court ruling at some later date that the NCAA may no longer bar colleges from compensating athletes in a more straightforward manner. One hint that this might follow is a concurring opinion by Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh that reads like a recitation of Marx’s labor theory of value (“The NCAA and its member colleges are suppressing the pay of student athletes who collectively generate billions of dollars in revenues for colleges every year”). Another hint is that, in the decision’s first paragraph, the word “amateur” is placed inside quotation marks.

The high court’s introduction of economic reality to college sports is a welcome victory for labor rights; it seems only a matter of time before colleges pay student athletes something a bit closer to fair market value. But if we’re really going to bring economic logic into this discussion, why do colleges maintain professional-in-all-but-name sports teams in the first place?