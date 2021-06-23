Dismantle the NCAA

The high court’s introduction of economic reality to college sports is a welcome victory for labor rights; it seems only a matter of time before colleges pay student athletes something a bit closer to fair market value. But if we’re really going to bring economic logic into this discussion, why do colleges maintain professional-in-all-but-name sports teams in the first place?

Let me stipulate up front that I’m not a sports guy. My sports-guy-and-gal friends will tell you that any notions I possess about college sports carry no more intrinsic merit than the pope’s views on the Kama Sutra. To that I reply: Benign detachment frees me to consider college sports in the rational frame of mind that you’re unable to summon, blinded as you are by devotion to your school team.

We can all agree, I think, that higher education is in a crisis economically. The sticker price for tuition is obscenely high; with tuition and fees, according to U.S. News & World Report, the total cost averages $35,000 for private colleges, $21,000 for out-of state students at public colleges, and $10,000 for in-state students at public colleges. Only a handful of colleges can afford to provide need-based financial aid, or enough need-based aid. Meanwhile, colleges have such a hard time meeting payroll that tenure-track professors are steadily being displaced by adjunct professors, nearly 25 percent of whom are so poorly paid that they rely on public assistance, according to a survey conducted last year by the American Federation of Teachers.