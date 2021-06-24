An Origin Story for the Netanyahus

But Benjamin was leaning over his younger brother’s ashy nakedness and flicking at his penis. Tzila slapped his hand away and Iddo howled. “Chocolate chip poop cookies,” Benjamin said, pointing into the diaper, “chocolate chip brownie fudge poop cookies.”

At the time of this story Benjamin is 10 years old, and his younger brother, Iddo, is seven years old. The diaper is due to youthful incontinence; Cohen imagines Netanyahus who could not abide pit stops for their kid, one of many colorful pieces of evidence the novel conjures to illustrate how Benzion’s monomania ripples outward through the family in weird ways. Attending her husband’s guest lecture at the college, Tzila borrows Edith Blum’s jewelry without requesting permission. “Edith held Netanyahu’s coat out for him and he awkwardly armed into it: he was unaccustomed to the help.” Their babysitter had canceled, requiring them to bring the kids, because of “a flood from pipes that are freezed and a fire.” When Benzion picks up a photograph on a table, he replaces it upside-down. Predictably, the manic right-wing Zionist has a bizarre formal interview with the faculty before he is to deliver a guest lecture on the subject of his work, the Jews and the Spanish Inquisition. Without the might of an occupying army, the protection of the lectern at the U.N., or the false transparency of the television camera lens—and stuck in the living room of a mild-mannered liberal academic—the “Yahus” make an undignified spectacle.



Benzion Netanyahu’s guest lecture, which precedes the climactic ending of the novel, provides the only moment at which Cohen lets a little bit of his sympathy for Benzion show, as expressed by Blum. “The Spanish Inquisition became the first institution in world history to treat Judaism primarily as a race, as a sanguinary quantum and heritable trait that could not be lost or abrogated,” Netanyahu thunders from the lectern to an uninterested audience, listing Jewish suffering at the hands of Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, and the expulsion of Jews from the Arab umma as examples. Blum says that while at the time he thought Benzion sounded harsh, upon recollection, “I find it poignant.”

Poignant though Blum/Cohen may find Benzion’s digest of twentieth-century Jewish catastrophe, The Netanyahus gives Benzion’s scholarship more than its historical due. The elder Netanyahu was a prolific crank, a close reader of ancient languages whose scholarship was roundly criticized by most of his contemporaries. In 1967, a few years after the events of The Netanyahus, Benzion did receive a comprehensive review from a contemporary historian of the Jews, unlike the Jewish historian Ruben Blum. Gerson D. Cohen, future chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary, concluded that The Marranos of Spain: From the Late XIVth to the Early XVIth Century According to Contemporary Hebrew Sources, while certainly the work of an active mind, amounted to scholastic bupkes. According to that review, Netanyahu based his study on “one set of sources alone where there are others available,” functionally an accusation of cherry picking his sources.

“Professor Netanyahu may choose to disqualify the whole mass of Inquisitorial evidence utilized by … earlier students in that field as one pack of lies,” Gerson Cohen wrote. “If so, then his discussion should have been integrated with an evaluation of seemingly contradictory materials, or he should have postponed all weighing of the evidence until after having presented the other side of the case. As matters stand, Netanyahu’s study, at best, leaves us in mid-air.” At the time of Benzion’s death in 2012, the Jewish intellectual historian David N. Myers affirmed what Gerson Cohen had written 45 years earlier, noting that the heretic historian “was frequently criticized for ignoring the veracity of the largest trove of documentary material relating to the conversos.”