We All Tried to Control Britney

I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking. Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away—credit card, cash, phone, passport—and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them.… If I didn’t do any of my meetings and work from eight to six at night, which is 10 hours a day, seven days a week, no days off, I wouldn’t be able to see my kids or my boyfriend. I never had a say in my schedule.

Her testimony about the conservatorship adds a harrowing dimension to the information already revealed to the public by the Framing Britney documentary released earlier this year. As Spears tells it, she is a grown woman who does not control the fortune she has earned by working virtually nonstop (and, as she asserts in her statement, often in spite of her express wishes for a break and even while she was sick) since she was a teenager; whose ability to see and raise her own children is contingent upon a relentless work schedule to which she never consented; who, in perhaps the most chilling revelation of all, was put on lithium against her will and, against her express wishes to have another baby, is forbidden from getting her IUD removed. Her current circumstances sound like some nightmarish mashup of female body horror stories, like if you wrapped up your copy of The Handmaid’s Tale in The Yellow Wallpaper.



The person responsible for—and profiting from—this legal arrangement? James Spears, Britney’s father, who was appointed as conservator in 2008 and whom Britney says she plans to sue as soon as she is free from the conservatorship that currently prevents her from even hiring an attorney to represent her interests. Court records obtained by The New York Times reveal that Britney has been in revolt against her father’s draconian hold on her life and career since 2014. In a 2016 report, a court investigator wrote that Britney “feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her”; in 2019, she told the court “she had felt forced by the conservatorship into a stay at a mental health facility and to perform against her will.”



Spears’s confinement calls to mind other high-profile instances of older men holding young, electrifyingly talented female vocalists captive, claiming these women can’t thrive without them when in fact it seems quite obvious that the opposite case is true—all the while minting money off a woman’s gifts and misery. It’s hard to hear about Spears’s case and not think of Tommy Mottola signing a 19-year-old Mariah Carey, marrying her four years later (when Mottola was 43 years old), and treating her, as Carey has repeatedly said, “like a prisoner,” with security cameras and teams following her around the clock. (Carey tweeted her support for Spears Wednesday night.) There are echoes, too, of Phil and Ronnie Spector, then Veronica Bennett, whose voice literally is the wall of sound that makes “Be My Baby” a perfect song—she sang lead and all the backing vocals. Once they married, Phil controlled all their money and, Ronnie has since claimed, sometimes forbade her from leaving their home. As a Vulture obituary for Phil Spector put it, Phil “sidelined one of the most vibrant voices of her generation.”

