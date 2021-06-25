We All Tried to Control Britney

The person responsible for—and profiting from—this legal arrangement? James Spears, Britney’s father, who was appointed as conservator in 2008 and whom Britney says she plans to sue as soon as she is free from the conservatorship that currently prevents her from even hiring an attorney to represent her interests. Court records obtained by The New York Times reveal that Britney has been in revolt against her father’s draconian hold on her life and career since 2014. In a 2016 report, a court investigator wrote that Britney “feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her”; in 2019, she told the court “she had felt forced by the conservatorship into a stay at a mental health facility and to perform against her will.”



Spears’s confinement calls to mind other high-profile instances of older men holding young, electrifyingly talented female vocalists captive, claiming these women can’t thrive without them when in fact it seems quite obvious that the opposite case is true—all the while minting money off a woman’s gifts and misery. It’s hard to hear about Spears’s case and not think of Tommy Mottola signing a 19-year-old Mariah Carey, marrying her four years later (when Mottola was 43 years old), and treating her, as Carey has repeatedly said, “like a prisoner,” with security cameras and teams following her around the clock. (Carey tweeted her support for Spears Wednesday night.) There are echoes, too, of Phil and Ronnie Spector; then Veronica Bennett, Ronnie’s voice literally is the wall of sound that makes “Be My Baby” a perfect song—she sang lead and all the backing vocals. Once they married, Phil controlled all their money and, Ronnie has since claimed, sometimes forbid her from leaving their home. As a Vulture obituary for Phil Spector put it, Phil “sidelined one of the most vibrant voices of her generation.”



Part of what’s striking about Spears’s candor is that she hasn’t given a real interview in years; her social media feels both authentic—#FreeBritney sleuths have a forensic knowledge of Spears’s affinity for emojis and can suss out with ease when an impersonator is posting on her behalf—and obviously, totally staged. So her court testimony is the first time in ages we’ve actually heard from her, and the first and only context in which she has insisted that she has no control over any meaningful part of her life. She’s spent much of her career insisting just the opposite: that despite constant speculation to the contrary, she was the one calling all the shots.



In Framing Britney Spears, an interview clip from the Oops … I Did It Again promotional gamut shows what was, at the time, a typical exchange. Now, it seems hauntingly illuminating: A male journalist asks Britney how you “get control over your own life,” and she responds, “That’s why I am where I am today, is because I do have control, you know? You just control what you do. You have to.” She looks miffed by the question; he looks askance at her reply.

