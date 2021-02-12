The Darker Story Just Outside the Lens of Framing Britney Spears

William Dean, a resident of Rockland, Maine, was put under guardianship without input from himself or his family. Dean was an autistic savant. He’d never taken a music lesson but could play any song he heard once. His instrument of choice was the organ. He owned three. In 2012, his mother died, and he was hospitalized for a subsequent mental health crisis. While he was hospitalized, the state of Maine sought guardianship over Dean—what the state calls conservatorship. That guardianship was quickly granted. Within a year, the state sold his waterfront home for less than half of its assessed value. It also sold his beloved organs and euthanized his cat, Caterpillar. All of this was completely legal. The case only made the news because Dean’s cousins were unhappy with the state’s actions and sued. If Dean didn’t have concerned family members with the resources to hire a lawyer, no one would have ever known. As it stands, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the state was immune to liability. William Dean died in 2016, and his surviving family got nothing.

Conservators have an enormous amount of power over their conservatees, and there are few, if any, checks on that power. Despite that kind of absolute control, conservatorships are often seen as fundamentally benign. The question of basic self-determination is treated as an afterthought. There are certainly cases of abuse or exploitation, as in the case of William Dean, but those are treated as exceptions. Dean probably would have been better off with a benevolent conservator, but he still would have been robbed of all of his legal rights. “There’s a lot of paternalism in it,” Brennan-Krohn explained. She feels there are harms inherent in the system itself. “What we really often see is that it’s treated as a benign helping system.… There isn’t recognition that there are real risks to this.”

What it comes down to, according to Brennan-Krohn, is best interest versus stated interest. Best interest means what it sounds like: Decisions are made based on what would be healthiest and safest for the person involved. Conservatorship is meant to provide for a person’s best interest. Stated interest, on the other hand, is what a person says they want, regardless of whether that desire is healthy or safe.