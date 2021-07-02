America’s Obsession With Self-Help

For all of Benjamin Franklin’s single-minded focus on the habits of success, he was far from a straightforward apostle of striving Americanism.

Yet for all of Franklin’s single-minded focus on modeling and extolling habits of success, he was far from a straightforward apostle of striving Americanism. He was both a notorious libertine during his tenure as American ambassador to France and an arch critic of the emerging tendency of wealth to concentrate at the top of the social hierarchies of the New World. When he presided over Pennsylvania’s constitutional convention in 1790, he endorsed a failed resolution declaring that such accumulation “is dangerous to the Rights, and destructive to the common Happiness, of Mankind”—and that each state should therefore be empowered “by its Laws to discourage the Possession of such Property.” Despite this, McHugh seems determined to turn Franklin himself into a proto-Webster, quoting English professor Carla Mulford’s judgment that “Franklin’s figure was used to obscure difference beneath a myth of national unity.”

It’s not that this estimation is wrong, per se—rather, it’s that it explains everything and nothing. Yes, national myth-making tends to obliterate difference in most historical settings—but tensions within such myths produce significant changes over time. In the Jacksonian era, for instance, McGuffey’s Readers are engaged in high-Protestant myth-making, once more “demonstrating who is part of the ‘us’ and who is part of the ‘them,’” while David Reuben’s sex manual published a century and half later likewise “served as a violent standardizing tool, much like many of the other books in this collection, penned by an author obsessed with ridding the country of difference.”

Clearly, though, David Reuben and William McGuffey aren’t devoted to exactly the same process of cultural homogenization for its own sake. And this is ultimately why Americanon, for all of its energetically reported detail, ultimately adds up to considerably less than its bestselling, culture-making parts. What’s more, if this disparate body of advice manuals were in fact issuing the same rousing call to arms to the same core white, imperial Protestant, that would be a striking demographic continuity, running counter to all sorts of other national trends, that would call for a far-ranging explanation of its own. Instead, the larger design of Americanon produces a singular flattening effect, in which one fabricated cultural myth is piled atop another, with no apparent resolution or egress on offer.

Indeed, the book concludes with a bizarre extended appreciation of the most storied recent self-help franchise on the American scene, the business advice empire erected around Steven Covey’s monster 1989 bestseller, The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People. Although Covey’s tract pays no more attention to the harms of racism and sexism than the other works McHugh examines, she finds its controlling agenda tempered by a soft-focus emphasis on “principles,” “proactivity,” and “interdependence.” Such qualities, she asserts, are in short supply in similar works of success literature, introducing a critical element of vulnerability into the usual morale-raising, virtue-forming proceedings: “In interdependence,” she writes, “there was a recognition of individual limitations, even fallibility, in a way that rarely happens in this type of literature.”