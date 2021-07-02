America’s Obsession With Self-Help

Webster’s pocket dictionary of 1806 appears to mark the first introduction of the word immigrant into print usage—prior to that, all border crossers were simply “migrants,” no different from citizens who pulled up stakes within their countries of origin.

Webster’s obsessive, orthographic brand of American homiletics, meanwhile, already augured a profound shift in national identity, McHugh suggests: The young New York schoolteacher who published the Blue Back Speller in 1783 was already entertaining visions of America as a bona fide New World empire, and spent a tour as a newspaper editor touting his high Federalist vision of New World dominion. He became taken with the idea of a new dictionary of American English around the time he experienced his conversion to evangelical Christianity at the dawn of the Second Great Awakening. (His newfound faith greatly complicated his etymological researches, since he became obsessed with documenting the common root of all language prior to the literal fall of the Tower of Babel.) In his preface to his 1828 dictionary, he seamlessly fused his exceptionalist vision of empire with the certitude of the saved. The citizens of the fledgling American nation had burst onto the global scene with an abundance of cultural riches, Webster wrote: “They commenced with civilization, with learning, with science, with constitutions of free government, and with that best gift of God to man, the Christian religion … in some respects, they have no superiors; and our language, within two centuries, will be spoken by more people in this country, than any other nation on earth.”

Webster’s distinctly missionary-cum-nationalist zeal may seem an odd fit with the philological work of dictionary research, which seems to have little in common with plans for world conquest—but for romantic nationalists of Webster’s age, special pleading through language was what you might call a native tongue. Yet, as McHugh observes, Webster’s pocket dictionary of 1806 appears to mark the first introduction of the word immigrant into print usage—prior to that, all border crossers were simply “migrants,” no different from citizens who pulled up stakes within their countries of origin. By the time the full dictionary was published in 1828, Webster had further defined “immigrate” as “to remove into a country for the purpose of permanent residence,” thereby effacing the widespread practice of seasonal migration across national borders. The battle lines for future high-nationalist culture wars were drawn.

Of all the writers memorialized in Americanon, Webster casts the longest shadow. He was a close collaborator with fellow educator William McGuffey, who as an erratically schooled child in Ohio had in turn acquired much of his passion for learning from Webster’s Blue Back Speller. His McGuffey Readers would sell more than 120 million copies. And like his New England mentor, McGuffey produced popular works of instruction steeped in a militant evangelical ethos, which would define American identity for a whole new generation of American common-school students and political leaders. (One McGuffey lesson in consonants contained this didactic-yet-casual outburst: “He cannot tolerate a papist.”)