Meet the Villain of In the Heights: Alexander Hamilton

At first blush, the show has much in common with Miranda’s iconic follow-up, Hamilton, which famously retools the most bedrock of American founding myths. Beyond having innovative musical scores inspired by rap and hip-hop, both shows are ostensibly progressive texts that feature people of color in nearly every role and relay narratives from their perspectives, thereby challenging a historical status quo that often shoves them to the side. But while In the Heights sheds light on the class structures oppressing its heroes, Hamilton at best obfuscates its protagonist’s role in constructing them centuries before. If Miranda’s artistic prowess undeniably matured between the two musicals, the political analyses underpinning them devolved into contradiction: In many ways, Alexander Hamilton is the villain of In the Heights.

The urban political processes explored by In the Heights have only accelerated since the show first graced the stage in the mid-2000s. As outlined in a 2018 policy brief from the Center for Dominican Studies at the City University of New York, the cost of housing in the Washington Heights and Inwood neighborhoods increased sixfold from 1999 to 2014. In 2014, the average white resident’s income was more than 2.5 times larger than the average Dominican income, and white residents were less likely to be rent-burdened and more likely to own their own homes. As Samuel Stein describes in his book Capital City, real estate capital is worth over $200 trillion worldwide, comprising some 60 percent of all wealth on earth. Moreover, large influxes of speculative capital have fueled gentrification in New York and cities across the world: Between 2013 and 2019, developers bought up over $600 million in property across Inwood, which shares a border with Washington Heights.

In the Heights’s take on this dynamic would feel at home in the Bernie Sanders campaign. Around midway through the show, the audience is treated to a synchronized full-company song and dance number shot in a public pool. The mostly Latino characters congregating there have learned that a winning lottery ticket worth $96,000 was just sold at the bodega where cousins Usnavi and Sonny both work. That number, and the rare opportunity for escape it offers, dazzles residents of a neighborhood increasingly used to seeing its neighbors priced out—a previous scene takes place in a long-standing hair salon that has been forced to shut down and reopen in the Bronx by its landlord’s relentless rent hikes. The local poolgoers fantasize about what they’d do with the lottery bundle: One confides that she’d pick up and start over in Atlantic City; another daydreams about schmoozing with Tiger Woods, a reference understandably changed from “Donald Trump” in the original stage production! A teenage Sonny envisions a potential avenue for systemic change that amounts to a thesis for the show writ large: