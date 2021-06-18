Meet the Villain of In the Heights: Alexander Hamilton

As a lifelong fan of musical theater, it gives me no pleasure to admit that it’s an art form with often iffy ideological undercurrents—a landscape surely made worse by its fanbase: A 2019 report found that Broadway audiences are 74 percent white and boast average household incomes of $260,000 per year. So anytime genuinely left-of-center lyrics manage to creep into the libretto of a smash hit, it can be downright exhilarating. This is perhaps doubly true when they crop up in a film adaptation, and it’s one of your first chances to imagine being back in a theater after 15 months of a pandemic that forced America’s best theater artists off the boards.

In the Heights is the long-awaited screen version of the show that Lin Manuel Miranda began writing in college and which made its regional theater debut in 2005, a decade before he became a household name with Hamilton. It’s a spot-on summer movie, set in the heavily Dominican Washington Heights neighborhood of Upper Manhattan, that tells interwoven stories of how gentrification threatens to unravel the low- and middle-income community already living there.

At first blush, the show has much in common with Miranda’s iconic follow-up, Hamilton, which famously retools the most bedrock of American founding myths. Beyond having innovative musical scores inspired by rap and hip-hop, both shows are ostensibly progressive texts that feature people of color in nearly every role and relay narratives from their perspectives, thereby challenging a historical status quo that often shoves them to the side. But while In the Heights sheds light on the class structures oppressing its heroes, Hamilton at best obfuscates its protagonist’s role in constructing them centuries before. If Miranda’s artistic prowess undeniably matured between the two musicals, the political analyses underpinning them devolved into contradiction: In many ways, Alexander Hamilton is the villain of In the Heights.