Yes, It’s Still a Conservative Supreme Court

Though some of the rulings had unpredictable coalitions, there is still evidence of a strong ideological split among the justices. Justice Amy Coney Barrett voted with her conservative colleagues between 94 percent (Kavanaugh) and 84 percent (Justice Samuel Alito) of the time. By comparison, she voted with Elena Kagan 76 percent of the time, with Stephen Breyer 71 percent of the time, and with Sonia Sotomayor just 65 percent of the time. Barrett and Kavanaugh were the closest pair of justices on the court this term, followed closely by Chief Justice John Roberts and Kavanaugh at 93 percent.

In recent weeks, these shifting coalitions have given rise to the notion that the 6–3 split is really a 3–3–3 split, with Roberts, Kavanaugh, and Barrett at the court’s center and the court’s liberals and conservatives revolving around them. It’s an elegant model—and a flawed one. For one, a justice’s first year is an imperfect indicator of their long-term voting patterns. It’s exceedingly unlikely that Barrett will end up like Justice David Souter, who drifted away from the conservatives to become a reliable member of the court’s liberal wing. But as she becomes more familiar with the court’s dynamics, and as Supreme Court litigants become more familiar with how she approaches cases, some drift could happen in either direction.

Another problem with the 3–3–3 model is that it doesn’t accurately capture the relationships on the court’s right wing. Alito voted with Roberts (83 percent) roughly as often as he voted with Clarence Thomas (82 percent). Justice Neil Gorsuch would almost qualify as a member of the center as well, since he voted with Kavanaugh and Barrett more often than anyone else, at 89 and 90 percent respectively. But he voted with Roberts only 82 percent of the time, far less often than with any of his other conservative colleagues. Half of the court’s conservative bloc has only joined the court in the last five years, and to a certain degree, they’re still figuring each other out.