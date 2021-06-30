Yes, It’s Still a Conservative Supreme Court

Fulton, by comparison, is a classic example of when those expectations don’t line up with the Supreme Court’s reality. As I noted last year, there was good reason to believe the court would overturn Smith. Four of the court’s conservatives had effectively signaled that they would vote to do so in a minor written opinion, and even if Roberts wasn’t on board, Barrett’s addition was seen as a promising sign. But she instead voted not to do so this time, writing in a concurring opinion with Kavanaugh that she was unpersuaded by the constitutional and practical arguments and didn’t have a clear sense of what should replace it. Conservative legal activists will spend the summer deciding how best to answer those concerns in future litigation.

To reduce the justices to their labels can also flatten their individual quirks. In his time, Scalia took a more expansive approach to the Fourth Amendment than some of his colleagues on the right. Gorsuch has written multiple times about the United States’ duty to live up to its promises to Native American tribes, setting him apart on an underappreciated area of the law at the high court. (His ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County last term suggests he may not be reflexively opposed to legal protections for gay and transgender Americans.) Thomas’s eclectic approach to constitutional law often cuts against liberal interests, but also occasionally intersects with them: He has called into question the reasoning behind qualified immunity and recently suggested that some federal bans on marijuana are no longer constitutionally tenable.

But there are still clear trends in how the court’s conservative majority hears and decides cases. Religious-freedom claims are generally favored by the court unless they involve Muslims, death-row prisoners, or both. Class-action lawsuits are viewed skeptically by a court that has sought to limit them on multiple fronts. Long-standing precedents and well-established rules that strengthen unions and help workers organize are often disfavored. Death-row prisoners are treated with skepticism at best and hostility at worst, with their claims dismissed as bad-faith impediments to a state’s right to execute. Constraining the administrative state and bolstering executive power are frequent favorites.

There are strong reasons to believe a six-justice conservative majority will broaden its horizons even further in the coming years. Gun-rights advocates will press the court to embrace a broader reading of the Second Amendment, one that could invalidate state and local restrictions across the country. Opponents of affirmative action in higher education recently asked the justices to review a major challenge to Harvard’s admissions policies. And the Supreme Court has already docketed its most highly anticipated case in years for next fall: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, where the justices could reverse a half-century of abortion-rights precedents.