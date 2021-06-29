We’re Already Forgetting the Trump Era. His Supporters Won’t Forget Us.

Trump won the votes of the majority of Americans called “white.” Some were grimly determined white supremacists. Others worked perfectly happily alongside people of color every day and believed themselves to be free from prejudice. But Trump was quick to notice that when he spoke to crowds of his fans, if he made a few sneaky, unexpected, “transgressive” snide remarks about people of color—Black politicians or Black athletes or Black protesters, immigrants from Latin America, Muslims from Asia—or when he engaged in angry diatribes against them, he got a really good response from his audience. He shared with his followers, and encouraged in them, the alchemical ability to turn grievance into blame, and people of color were often the objects of that blame.

But I would suggest that right alongside their hostility to groups of nonwhite people, Trump and his followers also had in common a particular loathing for that jacket- and suit-wearing American elite. And of course, in a way it seems implausible and even fantastical to say that this rather decadent man, Donald Trump, who had never known economic hardship, who had indeed lived most of his life in an atmosphere of almost preposterously exaggerated luxury, had anything at all in common with the worried, anxious individuals who filled the stadiums to listen to him speak in city after city. The stadiums were filled with people whose fortunes were seriously declining, people who over the years and decades had consistently been losing things they’d once had, including their hopes for the future of their children. And yet, for their own reasons, these people had come to share with Trump a belief that well-educated people were covering up the brutal fact that the world was run for their benefit. It was easy for Trump’s followers to believe, for example, the story told by Trump that the 2020 election had been stolen, had been “rigged,” even though Trump never presented any coherent theory about how that could have been accomplished. It was easy for his followers to believe that the election had been rigged because, as far as they could see, the whole country was rigged, their own lives had been rigged.

And Trump was astoundingly inventive in thinking up trick after trick to play on the gullible elite, all for the pleasure of his loyal followers, who were always in on the joke. In fact, this conspiracy or tricks and pranks between Trump and his audience explains many of the seemingly “inexplicable” decisions that Donald Trump made during the course of his presidency, so that whenever one of the distinguished elite members of the mainstream press or the political class declared that this or that action or statement of the president was so disgusting that it was sure to mark the beginning of Donald Trump’s downfall, one always knew that it was a very good day for the Trump team. The elite commentators failed to realize, time after time, that the disgusting thing they denounced was in fact an arrow aimed very precisely not at its ostensible target but actually at them, and if they cried out in pain, that was, for Trump and those who loved him, like a wonderful cascade of coins falling into their laps from a slot machine.