We’re Already Forgetting the Trump Era. His Supporters Won’t Forget Us.

His not-well-educated followers probably didn’t know any members of the elite, had never met any members of the elite. They knew what they’d seen of them on their computer screens and their television screens. But strangely, just as there is an economic web that links together every person in a given country, from the poorest to the richest, there is also an invisible web of emotion that enables a struggling truck driver in Idaho to resent a Syrian immigrant in Michigan whom he’s never met and to feel shamed and diminished by a prosperous corporate executive in New York City whom he’s never met. And so millions of followers of Donald Trump could feel humiliated by the imagined contempt that they felt flowing down in their direction through this invisible web from the same well educated people that Trump had sat with at dinner parties a thousand times.

Trump of course knew that the elite were wrong about him. He knew that rather than being stupid he was in fact quite clever, and even though he couldn’t speak gracefully, he knew that he could speak with the powerful musicality of a comedian and the vernacular eloquence of a preacher. And he knew that those who looked down on him were phonies, that what they said when they spoke was invariably no more than a carefully crafted, manipulative construction, whereas what he said came right from his gut. Trump’s followers, perhaps, had less self-confidence, which was one reason Trump’s egomania seemed attractive to them.

Of course there’d been a time, and it was really only a few decades ago, when the old elite was hardly resented or loathed by anyone, when the virtues they claimed to represent—the virtues of being cool-headed, sensible, and judicious—seemed to be accepted by the overwhelming majority of the nation’s citizens. In fact, during that more tranquil time, a person could not be president of the country—a person could not even read the headlines on the nightly news—if they seemed to lack those virtues. Night after night the bland, genial newscasters would read the news in their agreeable baritone voices, and everyone in the country seemed to be sitting on their sofas and nodding their heads. But for those experiencing a spirit-crushing fear of the future, a panic about the obsolescence of their skills, the old sofa no longer provides the old feeling of comfort.

When people feel themselves sinking, when they feel themselves to be trapped, boxed in, and impotent, and they’re searching for a fantasy figure or surrogate with whom to identify, someone who will express their frustrations, they don’t turn to the virtuosos of self-restraint. When unhappy schoolchildren are trapped in a classroom with a teacher they can’t stand, they don’t delight in the behavior of the student who gets the highest marks, the one the teacher likes best, the Barack Obama of the class. They delight instead in the antics of the bad kid in the class, the one who dares to defy the teacher, the one who knows exactly how to drive the teacher crazy. They themselves may or may not have the necessary nerve—they may or may not have the necessary imagination—to figure out a way to escape from their misery, but they glory in the exploits of the kid who somehow knows how to disrupt the whole class. And that bad kid was Donald Trump.