Work Really Sucks When It’s Hot

Even relatively protected workers face brutal conditions on the job in such extreme heat. Trish, who works as a housekeeper at a small bed and breakfast in Port Townsend, said she’ll regularly clock 10,000 steps on her Fitbit by 1 p.m. “Twenty to 30 flights of stairs is a normal workday,” she told me over the phone. She works five- to six-hour shifts. “Six hours of housekeeping is the maximum you can really do before you’re physically done,” added Trish, whose name has been changed here to protect her identity. Thanks to Covid-19, the cleaning regimen has gotten even more intensive. “We’re cleaning even more things, and taking extra care,” she said. “I do like being on my feet for my job, but during the summer it gets pretty miserable because we don’t have air conditioning, and fans and open windows can only do so much. With housekeeping, you can’t start your day at 7 a.m. to beat the heat because people are still in their rooms.”

Last Thursday, at the start of the heatwave, Trish had reached 15,000 steps before stopping for lunch at 3 p.m. “People were still taking vacations in the scorching heat, so we worked hard to get it done,” she said, adding that the temperature inside reached 90 degrees. “As the heat set in, we were taking more and more breaks. We had those cooling cloths around our necks to try and keep cool.” After her shift, Trish said, “I felt really nauseous and threw up,” which she realized later was a sign of heat exhaustion. Trish likes her boss, who she says encouraged her to take more frequent breaks and drink water and commiserated about the heat. But “if my boss had left for the North Pole and I was still expected to work, I would have just walked off the shift.”

That’s exactly what workers did at Voodoo Doughnuts, the iconic Portland pastry shop. Last Sunday, employees affiliated with the Industrial Workers of the World’s Portland chapter went on strike from the chain’s Old Town location, alleging unsafe working conditions. “The weak A/C and water is not enough to protect the workers from the hottest day in Oregon history. In solidarity with each other the workers left together at 1:00 PM today,” Doughnut Workers United wrote in a June 27 Facebook post. Several employees told Eater they experienced heat exhaustion as ambient temperatures in the store climbed to 96 degrees and even higher next to fryers and ovens. “By the end of the day, I was doubled over with my head in a trash can,” one employee said. Voodoo has not recognized the union, which lost a June 21 National Labor Relations Board election. On Wednesday, DWU alleged in an Instagram post that the company had illegally fired three striking workers. Union spokesperson Mark Media told Willamette Week that they plan to file an unfair labor practice complaint with the NLRB.

In an emailed statement, Voodoo spokesperson Audrey Lincoff said the election “found that a union was not established. Accordingly, there is no union at Voodoo Doughnut Old Town.” Lincoff declined to comment on specifics of the firings during the heat wave strike, noting that the company does not “provide employment details about current or former employees, out of respect for their privacy.” She said Voodoo “took measures to address warmer than normal conditions.”