The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Is a Gift to Wall Street, at the Planet’s Expense

The revolving door between Wall Street and the White House might help explain why more hasn’t been done to crack down on banks. Deese—now tasked with designing the administration’s approach to climate risk—is Blackrock’s former global head of sustainable investment. Having been paid a $2.3 million salary from Blackrock in 2020 and $2.4 million in shares, Deese made a lot of money even by Wall Street standards after leaving the Obama administration, where he served as a top climate advisor. Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo is another Blackrock alumni. And Kerry tapped private equity veteran Mark Gallogly to liaise with the businesses, raising criticism from groups who noted that his firm, Centerbridge Partners, has profited off of both Puerto Rico’s debt crisis and the California wildfires.

There is some work already being done within the administration to constrain the financial sector’s massive carbon footprint. The Security and Exchange Commission’s proposed rulemaking agenda includes action on disclosures related to climate change and payments by resource extraction issuers. New rules around incentive-based compensation could also feasibly include climate risk metrics. The Federal Trade Commission—where anti-trust reformer Lina Khan was just sworn in as chair—also has plenty of power to incorporate stronger climate rules. Rather than asset managers offering more climate friendly index funds to investors as a fringe side offering, Goldstein says that the FTC (among its menu of tools) could mandate that they “tell investors there on the form that if they want to buy a generic index, there’s also one available that doesn’t include oil and gas.”

Treating the climate crisis like a crisis on the order of, say, the Covid-19 pandemic would mean a much more concerted push on all fronts. Nudges of the sort the bipartisan groups of senators are proposing weren’t enough to get pharmaceutical companies to make vaccines: the U.S. instead poured millions into research and manufacturing capacity through Operation Warp Speed, and invoked the Defense Production Act of 1950. Spending $1.9 trillion in a single go to expand the welfare state to cope with mass unemployment didn’t seem to be a problem. The Federal Reserve even took the unprecedented step of buying up corporate debt. But the United States government is so far not treating the climate crisis like a crisis. In crises, as it has just proven, governments take charge.

Relying on private actors to deliver reform is already failing. Mobilizing private capital has been the watchword of climate finance among G7 nations, who pledged in 2009 to fund $100 billion a year worth of mitigation and adaptation efforts in low- and middle-income countries. In 2018 they raised just $80 billion, much of that structured as loans. Many smaller nations still struggle with eligibility requirements placed on those limited funds by multilateral development banks, and have urged for more support be dedicated toward adaptation and recovery from the climate-fueled disasters already hitting them. The agreement to furnish $100 billion a year was part of why the Paris Agreement happened at all; the U.S. and other wealthy countries sought to nix more concrete financing commitments to climate finance present in previous pacts. The fact that their more vague pledges are still unfulfilled could now jeopardize the most consequential talks since that deal was brokered in 2015, set to happen in Glasgow this November.