The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Is a Gift to Wall Street, at the Planet’s Expense

Economist Daniela Gabor has written extensively on the dangers of what she calls the “Wall Street Consensus” of enlisting the state to de-risk private assets rather than having it invest directly in needed infrastructure. “The logic is a logic of austerity: that there are not enough resources to do public investment, therefore we should escort the private sector to give us the infrastructure we need,” she says. “What kind of low-carbon transition can you have when the state becomes a midwife to the private sector instead of an economic agent that allocates and organizes the distribution of resources?”

Whatever 12-dimensional chess Democrats are playing with the bipartisan infrastructure plan, passing it could be dangerous in its own right by opening the way to the backdoor privatization of infrastructure that will be critical in battling and adapting to climate change. But Wall Street is poised to profit from the climate crisis even if the infrastructure bill collapses.

There is already a booming $30 trillion market for “ESG” assets, in funds that take “environment, social, and governance” factors into account. Some firms stand to make a small fortune off the ESG craze, whether climate goals are met or not. Management consultants, for instance, can draft plans for companies under increasing public pressure to go green, branding themselves as attractive to ESG investors. Pricewaterhouse Coopers announced last week that it will bring on 100,000 people over the next five years, in large part to handle the influx of interest in climate reporting. Banks and asset managers can take advantage, too. Investing in questionable new green asset classes and public-private partnerships where the government shoulders most of the risk can be profitable in its own right, and their involvement in green funds and projects helps to distract from the vast sums they spend financing dirty energy.