Roadrunner Goes in Search of Anthony Bourdain

Drawing on vast troves of footage produced over nearly two decades of TV appearances, Neville is able to make Bourdain a posthumous narrator of his own life, accompanied by interviewees such as Bourdain’s second wife, Ottavia Busia—the mother of his only child—as well as multiple former members of his TV crew and friends like chefs David Chang and Eric Ripert and artists Lurie and David Choe. Bourdain himself was fixated on death and joked frequently about his own, which might be one reason why none of Neville’s interviewees seem entirely blindsided by how things turned out, even as they remain traumatized by it. Choe says Bourdain “disappointed” him, while a former producer recounts telling his 7-year-old son in the aftermath that he can always talk to someone if he’s in crisis. Philippe Lajaunie, the restaurateur who accompanied Bourdain on his first trip to Vietnam—the country that seemed to make him happiest—decides to relocate there permanently in the wake of the suicide. In the face of the unbearable, Neville gives these people room to voice affection, grief, and anger.

Traveling the world 250 days of the year when you have a wife and a young kid at home is a punishing schedule, no matter how much foie gras you get to taste along the way.

The day Bourdain died, I wrote that he “had the life many of us dream about,” but the truth is that traveling the world 250 days of the year when you have a wife and a young kid at home in New York is a punishing schedule, no matter how much foie gras you get to taste along the way. Bourdain was in his early forties when he became an overnight celebrity after publishing Kitchen Confidential, his bestselling tell-all memoir of the restaurant industry, in 2000. By that point, he had kicked his substance addictions, become a modestly successful if undistinguished executive chef at Les Halles, and been married to his high school sweetheart for 15 years. Appearing on Oprah and Letterman utterly remade his life: Within five years, Bourdain had become a TV star, quit the restaurant industry, and ended his marriage. His brother Christopher describes him as reborn in the wake of Kitchen Confidential’s success. Multiple interviewees characterize Bourdain as obsessive; in the absence of heroin or cocaine, he would throw himself completely into figuring out how to be an on-screen personality, or immersing himself in the different cultures he encountered, or learning jiujitsu in his late fifties. This seems to have been his approach to celebrity itself, and for all the people he inspired and all he learned about the world along the way, it’s not at all clear that wealth and fame were in his own best interest.

The high point of Bourdain’s life seems to have been his second marriage, to Busia, during which his daughter, Ariane, now 14, was born. Ariane didn’t speak for the documentary, but we do see some footage of her at a much younger age, playing with her adoring father. This, Roadrunner suggests, was one life Bourdain could have chosen. But the filming schedule for his travel shows meant that he frequently wasn’t present, and the marriage broke down, albeit on what Busia says were amicable terms. One friend speculates that the marriage to Busia was a healthy digression from the dangerous trajectory of most of Bourdain’s life, and that things really started to go wrong following their divorce.