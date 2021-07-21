Edgar Allan Poe, Crank Scientist

More known for ever-popular works like “The Raven” and “The Tell-Tale Heart,” Poe saw his real, unique contribution to American letters in a cosmological and philosophical treatise that is now rarely read or discussed. The fact that he saw it as the culmination of his entire life’s output suggests that we might have been missing something in Poe’s work this whole time. John Tresch’s new biography, The Reason for the Darkness of the Night: Edgar Allan Poe and the Forging of American Science, is the rare study that does not see Eureka as an aberration. Tresch suggests instead that the poem can offer a key to much of Poe’s more famous writing—lacking the svelte frisson of his great horror tales, perhaps, but offering an insight nonetheless into the obsessions that spawned them.

As Tresch explains in the introduction, The Reason for the Darkness of the Night “tells the full story of Edgar Allan Poe’s life, but it does so from a new angle. It returns Poe’s cosmology to its place at the summit of his life and thought and shows his work as a singular expression of the tumultuous ideas and passions of his age, thoroughly bound up with the emergence of modern science.” Rather than feeling like a dive into minutiae or a specialist’s niche, Tresch’s approach manages to open up the world of Poe’s writing in an unexpectedly fascinating way. What emerges is how Poe’s interest in—and sometimes misunderstanding of—science drove some of his greatest works of horror.

Anyone already familiar with Poe’s life will see all the same beats hit here: his peripatetic moves from Richmond, Virginia, to Baltimore to Philadelphia to New York City; his endless struggles with money and alcoholism; his marriage to his young cousin Virginia and her tragic early death. Unlike earlier accounts, though, The Reason for the Darkness of the Night highlights several underexamined episodes in Poe’s life, including his years in the Army and at West Point. Enlisting when he was 18, Poe quickly rose to the rank of artificer, in charge of his battalion’s ammunition supply—a highly technical and demanding job that required precision calculations and a head for numbers. His first year at West Point ended with him ranked seventeenth (out of 87 students) in math, and third in French. Had his foster father not cut him off financially, it’s possible that Poe could have had a distinguished career in the military as an officer or engineer.