Katie Kitamura’s Intimacies Poses a Moral Dilemma

In the context of the Court, big assignments that might advance an interpreter’s career come with a sense of the foreboding, and rightly so. When the narrator is pulled aside for a special assignment—serving as interpreter between a former head of state charged with ethnic cleansing and his legal team, what unfolds is a series of disquieting moments of intimacy. Over time, she begins seeing the trial from his perspective and she becomes disgusted, not by him, but by herself—or rather by how well she is doing her job. It was, she says, “like being placed inside a body I had no desire to occupy. I was disgusted, to find myself so permeable.” During a meeting between him and his lawyers, he gestures towards a word written down on her legal pad: perpetrator. He “winced, as if embarrassed,” she says, until it is revealed that he is less shamed by his actions than by how they sound in translation. “It looks much worse than it really is,” he assures her. “The language has no nuance.” The experience convinces her that her role is actually quite different from how she first imagined it. If once she thought it was about bridging divides (“to make the space between languages as small as possible,” she says at first), she now wants it to be a form of enclosure, a wall: “my job,” she corrects herself, “was to ensure that there would be no escape route between languages.”

This negotiation becomes a pattern in the novel; to be close, to be intimate, is not always to be in communion. The Court brings the world together, but to punish, and selectively so. Kitamura is also an accomplished art critic and she sets a long scene inside the Mauritshuis, the Dutch national art gallery in the Hague, where Jana works. Though there for an exhibition called “Slow Food” on still-life paintings of various fruit, she wanders into the permanent collection and becomes entranced by the portraits. “The artifice of the poses was evident, but that did not detract from the intimacy of paintings,” she observes. This intimacy, she feels convinced, derives from the fact that the subjects must have been looking directly at the painter themselves. “The idea was almost impossibly personal,” she reflects, “and I realized the notion of such a sustained human gaze was far outside the realm of contemporary experience.” That dream of a kind of a pure, unmediated connection becomes swiftly undone, however, when the narrator is reminded of how violently disconnected these paintings in fact are from the system of violence and plunder they emerged from. Eline, an acquaintance of Jana’s there for the exhibit, reminds her how quickly the Dutch Empire was growing at the time. “The relentless domesticity of these quiet interiors takes on a different meaning seen in that light,” she remarks. “It means something, to face inward, to turn your back on the storm brewing outside.” In other words, to gaze longingly into the eyes of the artist means, by default, to look away from everyone else.

As the narrator tries to parse the meanings of intimacy in the realms of international politics and European colonialism, she also does so in her personal life, and indeed, one of the most fascinating qualities of the novel is Kitamura’s insistence that everything—from the war on terror to gentrification in the Hague to extramarital affairs—is somehow connected. As the trial against the head of state threatens to unravel, rumblings start to swell about the fate of the Court and international institutions like it, indeed, even the European project. At the same time, her relationship with Adriaan begins to feel like a ghost of itself. While in Portugal, he stops responding to her text messages. She has the key to his apartment and yet he is not there, only the idea of him and what they used to share there. First Adriaan, then perhaps Europe—everyone is giving up on togetherness at the same time. And what of it?